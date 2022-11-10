Micah Parsons & Michael Irvin: Dallas Cowboys Best Odell Beckham Jr. Recruiters?
Sitting second in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are playing catch-up with the rival Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), and one path to closing the gap is improving the roster ...
With a player like OBJ.
Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recognizes this, and our Mike Fisher is reporting that "The Playmaker'' has been working behind the scenes since Oct. 25 to make a connection between Odell Beckham Jr. and Irvin's beloved Cowboys.
“Odell is built to be in Dallas. He’s been wanting to play in Dallas for a long time. I believe (the Cowboys) do have the upper hand right now," Irvin said.
That connection with the free agent wideout now real.
The Cowboys have also done their work, in a broader way, trying to find help. But after numerous attempts to get help at wide receiver through a trade, with a potential deal with Houston Texans vet Brandin Cooks (and others) falling through, the Cowboys set on another target - Odell Beckham Jr.
The possibility has become even more real.
And now the locker room has spoken. Among the many who have voiced their desire to see Beckham in Dallas, Micah Parsons is doing plenty of talking and plenty of recruiting.
"Sh*t, we could use him." Parsons said. "I think he's a great player. He's a guy you want on your team. I think he's a great dude. I think he could add good value to the team and help us do what we want to do."
After sustaining an ACL injury in last February's Super Bowl, Beckham is expected to be medically cleared by the end of this week, leading us to report that a "bidding war" is about to commence, with the Bills and the Cowboys and the rest needing to load up on recruiting reasons and recruiting assets.
Team owner Jerry Jones can certainly be that for the Cowboys. But we will suggest that the tag-team tandem of "Michael & Micah'' might be Dallas' most powerful force in the OBJ chase.
