The Dallas Cowboys travel north to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Lambeau Field in Week 10 to take on the Packers on Sunday.

It's Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's return to his former home, where he coached the Packers from 2006-2018, and won Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 NFL season. He'll also return to the street that bears his name outside Lambeau Field, McCarthy Way.

And what does Aaron Rodgers think of the reunion with his old "frienemy''?

“Mike is Pittsburgh toughness and grit on the outside and a big soft teddy bear on the inside,'' Rodgers said. "I think that’s a great combination to have.”

Sunday will mark the first time McCarthy has faced Rodgers and his former squad as Green Bay is the only team he hasn't faced in his time with the Cowboys.

It's the first road game of the season for Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who was injured in Week 1 and missed five games. Since entering the league in 2016, Prescott is 24-18 on the road with 12 game-winning drives, second in the league during that span.

The Packers are mired in a five-game losing streak. Last week, quarterback Rodgers matched a career-high three interceptions against the Lions, with two of them in the red zone in goal-to-goal situations.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is slated to return after missing one game with a knee sprain. That game saw backup Tony Pollard run for 131 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears, sparking a bit of a running back controversy among media and fans.

Dallas hopes to break a Packers winning trend of late, where Green Bay has beaten the Cowboys in eight of the last nine meetings, including two playoff victories.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at Green Bay Packers (3-6)

WHERE: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin (81,041)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, 3:25 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

Tickets via SI Tickets

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys -6.5 (+120), Green Bay Packers +6.5 (-143)

TOTAL: 44 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys -213, Packers +175

