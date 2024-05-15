Netflix, NFL announce 2 Christmas Day games to stream this season as part of 3-year deal
It had been rumored, and now it is official. Netflix announced a three-year partnership with the NFL that will bring holiday games to the streaming service for the next three seasons.
The deal will begin this season with a pair of Christmas Day games.
Netflix will then stream at least one holiday game in 2025 and 2026 as part of the exclusive deal.
"Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more," Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said in a release. "There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix."
Netflix aired the hit docuseries "Quarterback" in 2023, giving fans an in-depth look into the lives of Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Kirk Cousins (Vikings), and Marcus Mariota (Falcons).
This summer, "Receiver" will premiere on the streaming service with Davante Adams (Raiders), Justin Jefferson (Vikings), George Kittle and Deebo Samuel (of the 49ers), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) hitting the screen.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world,” Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution, said. “The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”
The full 2024-25 NFL regular season schedule will release on Wednesday, May 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
