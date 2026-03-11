Cowboys Team Doctor Played Role in Maxx Crosby-Ravens Trade Debacle

The Dallas Cowboys were initially in the mix for Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby ahead of NFL free agency, and were believed to be one of the finalists in trade talks. However, he was ultimately traded to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks.

Now, the NFL world has been turned on its head with the Ravens deciding to pull out of the trade agreement with Las Vegas.

On Tuesday night, NFL insider Adam Schefter was among the experts discussing what went wrong between the Raiders and Ravens, revealing that Cowboys team physician Dr. Daniel Cooper, one of the premier knee specialists, played a role in the Ravens' evaluation of Crosby.

Schefter discussed how Dr. Cooper was among the doctors who reviewed scans on Crosby's knee, which ultimately spooked the Ravens and triggered the end of the deal.

Dallas Cowboys team physician Dr. Daniel Cooper on the sidelines before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

"The Baltimore Ravens essentially failed him on their physical, and my understanding is there were multiple doctors that reviewed his MRI scans," Schefter said. "There were doctors that examined him, including Dr. Daniel Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys doctor that performed surgery on Patrick Mahomes and Malik Nabers.

"Many teams and players rely on Dr. Cooper's expertise, and Dr. Cooper was one of the doctors who reviewed the images where the Ravens then felt compelled to back out of this trade."

It's hard not to connect the dots that Dr. Cooper's involvement in the medical review of Crosby led to the team deciding against re-engaging in trade discussions. Though that could change, currently, the Cowboys are expected to move forward with Pro Bowl EDGE Rashan Gary, who the team agreed to acquire from the Green Bay Packers for a 2027 fourth-round pick on the first day of legal tampering.

It will be interesting to continue monitoring the situation and its fallout, which has left the Raiders in a terrible position.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But, with the Raiders now forced to re-examine the money they committed to free agents on Wednesday evening, they may have to pull out of one of their own agreements, which could open the door for the Cowboys to reopen their pursuit of a linebacker like Nakobe Dean or Quay Walker.

The 2026 NFL calendar year officially begins on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET, so get your popcorn ready, because it's going to be a wild ride.