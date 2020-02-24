NFL Combine Cowboys: Introducing The WRs (A Sneaky Dallas Need)

Line One - as Jason Garrett would put it if he was still employed here - when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and the receiver position is all about Amari Cooper.

But as this is time for the NFL Scouting Combine, with the Cowboys and the rest of the league assembled in Indy in preparation for the April Draft, there is room for Line Two and Line Three and Line Four, too.

In other words, with Michael Gallup as the only member of the receivers room with a Dallas future that can be written in ink, yes, the Cowboys have their eyes on help at the position.

Cooper is a free agent, with NFL-level questions about the ability to tag him. (And maybe some other inside-the-building questions, too.)

Randall Cobb is free, too, and sure to be invited back by new coach Mike McCarthy if the price is right. Tavon Austin was a leader in the locker room and can be a special-teams weapon, but won't be prioritized here.

So you try to get younger and cheaper and you try to see if one of the 55 wide receivers gathered in Indianapolis might be able to help you via the six total picks the Dallas Cowboys own.

The invaluable Bill Huber of SI.com/Maven helps us meet the 55 ... as we search for Cowboys fits ... probably behind Amari, but maybe just in case of what happens with Amari, too.

