Cowboys vs Vikings, NFL Week 15: Start time, live stream, TV channel

All eyes will be on the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings as the two teams square off on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.

Dallas is coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions, which ended their three-game winning streak that allowed them to get back in the playoff picture. Those hopes are still clinging to life, making this a must-win as they take on the Vikings.

Minnesota is coming off a win over the Washington Commanders, which put an end to their four-game losing streak. Despite that win, the Vikings are just 5-8 and playing for pride. With the stage set, let's see how fans can catch the action this weekend.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Dallas is 4-1-1 at home this season while the Vikings are 3-4 on the road. That's one reason the Cowboys enter this game as the favorites.

Date: Sunday, December 14

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 48.5

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Vikings Online

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

With this game being featured on Sunday Night Football, fans can also stream via Peacock.

