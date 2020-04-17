NFL Draft: How (And Why) Cowboys Should Trade to Own 2 First-Round Picks

FRISCO - Two predictions about trades in the NFL Draft: One, the "virtual'' nature of this process will make on-the-clock trades logistically difficult. Two, if the Dallas Cowboys view this draft as being especially loaded with late-first-round talent - and I believe they do - they should engineer their way to a paid of trades that net them two late selections in Round 1.

And it just so happens: Not only might the talent line up nicely ... but also, the Trade Value Chart points line up precisely in a way to net Dallas two first-rounders.

First, of course, there must be the reasons - the targeted players - to make the swaps. The idea of Dallas moving back from its present top spot at No. 17 overall to get an additional pick and then take Michigan center Cesar Ruiz has been discussed. (See "Travis Frederick 2.0'' here.)

We'd argue, however, that if Dallas is trying to marry "need'' with a true ranking on what will soon be its Big Board, that the move(s) should be about help elsewhere ... in a way in which they trade down from No. 17 to get two highly-graded prospects.

So let's paint the scenario:

Dallas puts down the groundwork for an idea well before actually being on the clock at 17. (Thus avoiding some of the logistical and technological mad scramble of a trade.) The Cowboys touch base with, oh, say, the Seahawks (who happen to own Round 1 pick No. 27, Round 2 pick No. 59 and Round 2 pick No. 64) and the Ravens (Round 1 pick No. 28th, Round 2 pick No. 55 and Round 2 pick No. 60.)

Yes, it's helpful that these two potential swap partners each have a pair of second-rounders. (And yes, the Seahawks will need to have their own specific reasons to move.)

And then, on Thursday night, we near pick No. 17, and ...

*The Cowboys are fairly intent on not picking a receiver there.

*The Dak Prescott-focused Cowboys are reluctant to take a first-round QB.

*The Cowboys see that defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson won't be there (too bad) but that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (who other teams like way more than Dallas does) will be there.

*And the Cowboys look at the bundle of talent available between 17 and 28 and see that there are more than 12 guys who they like who are going to slot into those 12 spots.

In other words, a Musical Chairs overflow.

They see that still waiting to be chosen are guys like linebackers Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma) and Zack Baun (Wisconsin), cornerbacks AJ Terrell (Clemson) and Trevon Diggs (Alabama) and safety Grant Delpit (LSU). Maybe they simply sit in and pull the trigger on Kenneth Murray, who they like. Or on AJ Terrell, who they like.

But can you maneuver around to also get a receiver like Jalen Reagor (TCU) or Denzel Mims (Baylor), or D-line help from guys like Justin Madubuike (Texas A & M), Jabari Zuniga (Florida), A.J. Epenesa (Iowa), Marlon Davidson (Auburn) or Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State)?

OK, the first round is too high for some of them. But are there two of these names worthy of grabbing late in Round 1? If so ... you trade down. And using one version of the NFL Trade Value Chart, you do it like this:

*Trade No. 17 (950 points) to Seattle for No. 27 (680) and No. 64 (270). Those two picks are worth 950 exactly. Even trade.

Dallas now owns 27, 51 and 64.

*Trade Now No. 51 (390) and package it with No. 64 (270) to trade back up to get Baltimore's pick at No. 28 (660). Those two picks are worth 660 exactly. Even trade.

Again, Seattle and Baltimore must have their own personnel-related reasons for doing the deals. But the swaps are chart-fair ... and they ultimately give Dallas picks Nos. 27 and 28. Back-to-back selections to "run'' the end of the NFL Draft's first round, where they can land some dreamy combinations.

If cornerback CJ Henderson (Florida) or pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU) are there at 17, Dallas just makes the pick. Maybe that's true of OU's Murray, too. But if not? The double-trade concept is sound. The math is sound. The Cowboys would just need to identify the two players who are sound, and they'd have a first-round Draft Day coup.