NFL Draft Mock Roundup: Who The 'Experts' Peg To Cowboys

FRISCO - I use the word "experts'' here loosely because in most cases, sportswriters aren't scouts. I see our job as being to talk to "experts,'' though, and then to analyze and disseminate information from there.

So, let's do just that with a first-round look at tonight's NFL Draft and what some of the country's most respected "sportswriting experts'' think of the Dallas Cowboys and what they'll do with the No. 17 overall selection.

Bryan Broaddus, 105.3 The Fan: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU, DE

Jeff Cavanaugh, 105.3 The Fan: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU, DE

Matthew Postins, CowboysSI.com: A.J. Terrell, Clemson, CB (See the Postins 7-round Cowboys Mock Draft here.)

Peter King, Pro Football Talk: Xavier McKinney, Alabama, Safety

Mike Freeman, Bleacher Report: CJ Henderson, Florida, CB

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Xavier McKinney, Alabama, Safety

Todd McShay, ESPN: CJ Henderson, Florida, CB

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU, DE

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU, DE

Mike Fisher (that's me), CowboysSI.com and 105.3 The Fan: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU, DE - and allow me to paint the scenario in which the Cowboys catch that particular break:

The Cowboys need there to be one guy who gets taken ahead of them ... one guy who they don't especially love or need - to let Chaisson fall into their laps at 17.

The two pivot points there? What if the Denver Broncos, wishing very much to take a receiver while getting shut out on the top three, reach for the fourth-best one at No. 15? (Dallas seems intent on not bothering with a receiver early). And/or what if the Atlanta Falcons, at 16, pick South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who has some injury issues that concern Dallas.

One or both of those scenarios can drive Chaisson down to Dallas at 17.