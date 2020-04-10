CowboyMaven
NFL Free Agency: New Cowboys Have New Jersey Numbers

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The newest members of the Dallas Cowboys cannot yet try on their uniforms, in most cases, because COVID-19 prevents such contact.

But the Cowboys and the equipment staff (and sharp-eyed fan Cody) can still imagine the uniforms and assign the jersey numbers, right? So it is done.

No 2 goes to kicker Greg Zuerlein. The Cowboys might give him the inside track on the kicking competition, but it won't because the three-year contract is guaranteeing Zuerlein $2.25 million. (Read here for the details.). It'll be because his track record - especially with new special-teams boss Bones Fassell, his coach with the Rams - is superior to Kai Forbath, who has a one-year deal to come back.

No. 27 goes to safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. He was a full-time starter in Chicago last year, but he's much-traveled. The pedigree is there, and he's a ball-hawk. Right now, he's on a one-year deal and figures as a starter replacing Jeff Heath (gone to the Raiders).

No. 28 goes to cornerback Maurice Canady, who could be termed a "young journeyman.'' The Cowboys signed Canady to a one-year deal in part because he has "length'' and special-teams potential.

No. 80 goes to Blake Bell, the former Chiefs blocking tight end who will play the same role in Dallas as the backup to Blake Jarwin.

No. 93 goes to defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who the Cowboys believe still has star-level ability, even now at age 32. He's probably go some D-line position flex, but he's still very effective harassing the QB from the inside.

No. 95 goes to another Carolina D-lineman, Dontari Poe. He is a classic nose-tackle type, a 1-Tech who also has some upfield traits and like McCoy, was once upon a time a first-round NFL pick.

