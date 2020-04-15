CowboyMaven
NFL Mock Based On Gambling: Cowboys Will Draft K'Lavon Chaisson

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - What if the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds, in order, according to the gambling odds?

Then the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17 get K'Lavon Chiasson, the LSU pass-rusher, that's what.

Our Green Bay buddy Bill Huber hooks us up with the oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com and is based upon the actual over/under NFL Draft props being offered by the major sportsbooks on when players will be selected, the first player to be selected at each position, and the number of players at each position to be selected in the first round. (Trades were created to ensure a player was picked in his average draft position by a team with the specific need; The six first-round picks that were swapped via manufactured trades are indicated with an asterisk.)

  1. Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow
  2. Washington Redskins Chase Young
  3. Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah
  4. New York Giants Isaiah Simmons
  5. Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa
  6. Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert
  7. Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown
  8. Arizona Cardinals Tristan Wirfs
  9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (JAX) Mekhi Becton*
  10. Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills Jr
  11. New York Jets Jerry Jeudy
  12. Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb
  13. San Francisco 49ers (IND) Javon Kinlaw
  14. Miami Dolphins (TB-JAX) Andrew Thomas*
  15. Denver Broncos Henry Ruggs III
  16. Atlanta Falcons CJ Henderson
  17. Dallas Cowboys K'Lavon Chiasson
  18. Jacksonville Jaguars (PIT-MIA) Kristian Fulton*
  19. Las Vegas Raiders (CHI) Trevon Diggs
  20. Jacksonville Jaguars (LAR) Yetur Gross-Matos
  21. Philadelphia Eagles Justin Jefferson
  22. Indianapolis Colts (BUF-MIN) Jordan Love*
  23. New England Patriots Kenneth Murray
  24. New Orleans Saints Patrick Queen
  25. New York Giants (MIN) Josh Jones*
  26. Miami Dolphins (HOU) Xavier McKinney
  27. Seattle Seahawks AJ Epenesa
  28. Cincinnati Bengals (BAL) Austin Jackson*
  29. Tennessee Titans Ross Blacklock
  30. Green Bay Packers Tee Higgins
  31. San Francisco 49ers Grant Delpit
  32. Kansas City Chiefs AJ Terrell

From a Dallas standpoint, there is not much out of whack here. Some inside The Star might be disappointed that the cornerback Henderson wasn't available at 17. But the passing on receivers and the leaning on defense, in the form of Chaisson? We're not yet ready to literally bet on it ... but it rings pretty true.

