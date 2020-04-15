NFL Mock Based On Gambling: Cowboys Will Draft K'Lavon Chaisson

FRISCO - What if the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds, in order, according to the gambling odds?

Then the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17 get K'Lavon Chiasson, the LSU pass-rusher, that's what.

Our Green Bay buddy Bill Huber hooks us up with the oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com and is based upon the actual over/under NFL Draft props being offered by the major sportsbooks on when players will be selected, the first player to be selected at each position, and the number of players at each position to be selected in the first round. (Trades were created to ensure a player was picked in his average draft position by a team with the specific need; The six first-round picks that were swapped via manufactured trades are indicated with an asterisk.)

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow Washington Redskins Chase Young Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah New York Giants Isaiah Simmons Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown Arizona Cardinals Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (JAX) Mekhi Becton* Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills Jr New York Jets Jerry Jeudy Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb San Francisco 49ers (IND) Javon Kinlaw Miami Dolphins (TB-JAX) Andrew Thomas* Denver Broncos Henry Ruggs III Atlanta Falcons CJ Henderson Dallas Cowboys K'Lavon Chiasson Jacksonville Jaguars (PIT-MIA) Kristian Fulton* Las Vegas Raiders (CHI) Trevon Diggs Jacksonville Jaguars (LAR) Yetur Gross-Matos Philadelphia Eagles Justin Jefferson Indianapolis Colts (BUF-MIN) Jordan Love* New England Patriots Kenneth Murray New Orleans Saints Patrick Queen New York Giants (MIN) Josh Jones* Miami Dolphins (HOU) Xavier McKinney Seattle Seahawks AJ Epenesa Cincinnati Bengals (BAL) Austin Jackson* Tennessee Titans Ross Blacklock Green Bay Packers Tee Higgins San Francisco 49ers Grant Delpit Kansas City Chiefs AJ Terrell

From a Dallas standpoint, there is not much out of whack here. Some inside The Star might be disappointed that the cornerback Henderson wasn't available at 17. But the passing on receivers and the leaning on defense, in the form of Chaisson? We're not yet ready to literally bet on it ... but it rings pretty true.