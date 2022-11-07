Odell Beckham Jr. & More: Cowboys Talk Signing with TY Hilton and Will Fuller?

FRISCO - We have discussed and dissected the Dallas Cowboys' "no-stone-unturned'' approach to finding help at the receiver position.

So. ... what if Odell Beckham Jr. - who is "looking for a place I can call 'home'' - is not the only free agent wide receiver the Cowboys are keeping in contact with?

The Cowboys have been in contact with “a number” of wide receivers, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. That comes on the heels of our reporting that has included Dallas examining receiver trade ideas before last Tuesday's deadline (Brandin Cooks and Jerry Jeudy and surely others) and it pairs with Beckham as the most obvious and talented target remaining on the market.

As of Oct. 24, the Cowboys were not necessarily zeroing in on OBJ; we believe that changed when Dallas icon Michael Irvin created a connection between the two parties - a connection that now has Irvin "guaranteeing'' that Beckham would like to sign with Dallas and be the "savior.''

But are there other options who might help the Cowboys as depth pieces?

We have list the most prominent (relatively speaking) names. Will Fuller and T.Y. Hilton on one level ... Laquon Treadwell and Tajae Sharpe on another level. Treadwell just signed with Seattle, Sharpe with the Niners.

Fuller last posted 53 catches for 879 yards and eight TDs in 2020 with the Texans; there is some gossip that he might consider himself "semi-retired.'' Hilton was once a perennial 1,000-yards-seasons guy in Indianapolis. But last year he played just 10 games for the Colts, catching 23 balls for 331 yards.

The prize, obviously, is Beckham. But under those stones? Maybe a consolation prize awaits.

