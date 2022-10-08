Skip to main content

‘Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!’ OBJ Responds to Plea with 5-Team Wish List

Yes, maybe it’s time to disconnect OBJ from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.

FRISCO - For a guy who isn’t actually playing in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. sure gets lots of attention.

But maybe it’s time to disconnect him from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The subject came up (again) late this week when former Cowboys player Marcus Spears, working for ESPN, suggested - no, pleaded! - that Beckham sign with Dallas.

A ridiculous idea? The oddsmakers, a former OBJ teammate on the Giants and, privately, members of Beckham’s circle, don’t think so.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, though - if they even care, given that they seem to think they’re fine with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup - Odell seemingly made it clear that he had no interest in coming to Dallas. 

OBJ, still a free agent as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals, should be available to help a team later this season..  

And who does he want to help?

Beckham’s Twitter exchange with Spears revealed the five teams he would prefer to join …

Spears made a list, to which Beckham responded, "We see eye-to-eye.''

The list:

*Chiefs

Scroll to Continue

No image description

micah stafford
Play

Cowboys at Rams: What's Wrong with QB Matthew Stafford?

Matthew Stafford is a "warrior,'' says Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy as he preps for a visit to the Rams.

By Mike Fisher and Connor Zimmerlee
A1C6AB0A-6ED2-4E30-946B-2B3BDEDC2DF5
Play

Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs; Most Expensive NFL Ticket

Dallas' dominating defense hopes to get after Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was sacked seven times in last week's loss to the 49ers.

By Bri Amaranthus
pollard zeke
Play

Tony Pollard Sick; Cowboys Plan ‘Full-Throttle’ Ezekiel Elliott at Bobby Wagner’s Rams?

Cowboys at Rams, and LA has some goals here. Will those include needing to stop the ailing Tony Pollard?

By Mike Fisher and Connor Zimmerlee

*Packers

*Rams

*Bills 

*Ravens

There is sense in each of those, with the Rams (this week’s Cowboys foe) and Bills being most vocal in either desire or confidence.

Part of Beckham’s reason for patience: He can wait while evaluating each suitor’s Super Bowl chance.

The Dallas Cowboys might be on that list. But they don’t seem to be on his list.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

micah stafford
News

Cowboys at Rams: What's Wrong with QB Matthew Stafford?

By Mike Fisher and Connor Zimmerlee
A1C6AB0A-6ED2-4E30-946B-2B3BDEDC2DF5
News

Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs; Most Expensive NFL Ticket

By Bri Amaranthus
pollard zeke
News

Tony Pollard Sick; Cowboys Plan ‘Full-Throttle’ Ezekiel Elliott at Bobby Wagner’s Rams?

By Mike Fisher and Connor Zimmerlee
lamb gallup
News

Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?

By Mike D'Abate
jason peters blue
News

Cowboys BREAKING: O-Lineman Jason Peters OUT for Dallas; How Long? Rams How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
maher kick cin
News

‘Underdog’ Cowboys Chasing Aaron Judge-Like Record, CeeDee Lamb Leads NFL

By Richie Whitt
dak housewives
News

Cowboys LOOK: Dak Prescott Teaches 'Real Housewives' Warm-Up Dance

By Geoff Magliochetti
6B5CE662-9E6F-49AA-AC3D-280EC23D3DBF
News

CeeDee Lamb Misses Practice; Cowboys WR Healthy Enough to Beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?

By Zach Dimmitt