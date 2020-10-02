Trump With COVID ‘Won’t Miss A Beat,’ Says Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

FRISCO - President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 but “will be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat,” said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The White House on Friday morning announced that the president and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, chief of staff Mark Meadows saying President Trump, 74, was "feeling mild symptoms" but "energetic.”

Said Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan shortly after that announcement: “I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the President. ... Knowing him, he’s the hardest worker you’ve ever seen. Knowing him, he’ll be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat.”

The announcement came hours after it was reported that Trump adviser Hope Hicks, with whom he had recently traveled, had been infected.

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have all tested negative.

READ MORE: President Trump Tabs Dallas Owners Mark Cuban & Jerry Jones For Panel

Earlier this year, Trump created an advisory panel to work on bringing back sports in a COVID environment and invited Jones to join the committee.

READ MORE: Cowboys Injury Update: Tyron 'On Course' To Play Vs. Browns

The Dallas Cowboys will play host to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Week 4 of the NFL season at AT & T Stadium, with Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that he is expecting more than 25,000 fans to attend while under strict health guidelines.

The NFL has postponed this weekend’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans due to positive COVID tests among Titans players and staffers.