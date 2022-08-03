FRISCO - Terrell Owens - as he so often does - has his own ideas on how to solve the world’s football problems.

"If Tom Brady can do it, if they can marvel at (him) … I'm no different than Tom," Owens recently said of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who turns 45 today.

And so, with his old Dallas Cowboys team seemingly in need of wideout help - regardless of what owner Jerry Jones thinks - T.O. wants to help.

“I’m ready,” tweets T.O. in the wake of the injury to Dallas’ James Washington.

Owens, 48, is a Hall of Fame wide receiver and former Cowboys star who this spring joined the Fan Controlled Football league and teamed up with quarterback Johnny Manziel as a member of the Zappers.

"I'm looking forward to throwing with Johnny or whoever the quarterback may be," Owens said before the start of that league’s spring games. "If it's Johnny Football - it doesn't matter if it's Pee-wee Herman - as long as they throw the ball where it needs to be … I'm going to do my best to make some stuff happen with it."

Owens last appeared in an NFL game in 2010, in part because of the controversy that followed him over the course of his career.

He concedes that he might not quite be the same guy who earned six Pro Bowl berths in 15 NFL seasons with all-time-level numbers in receiving yards (15,934), touchdown catches (153) and receptions (1,078).

Said T.O.: "Of course, everybody's skills at some point may decline, but I think there are certain people that kind of defy those odds, and I think I'm one of those people."

Owens’ true focus in the spring was to help the Fan Controlled Football league expand.

"If (an NFL opportunity) arises or comes about because of playing in Fan Controlled Football league because they see me take hits ... then so be it," he said of the 7-on-7 league, which begins play in mid-April. "But that's not what I'm actively pursuing. It's a partnership with Fan Controlled Football league. It's to help grow what they're trying to do."

That’s the T.O. truth - even if the T.O. tweet is more fun.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!