Scouts Rank NFC East O-Lines: Cowboys 'Deep, Talented and ... Best'?

Mike Fisher

“It’s a deep and talented group,” a former NFC scout said of the Dallas Cowboys offensive line. “If they can figure out who replaces Travis and Tyron stays healthy it could get back to where it once was as the best group in the league.”

Raving about the excellence of the Dallas O-line is nothing new. Nor is teeth-gnashing over the health of Tyron Smith. (Luckily, right now he's out here bench-pressing large children.) Replacing Travis Frederick? Yeah, that's new ... and still, in the SI.com EagleMaven position-group-by-position-group series examining the entire NFC East ... With the help of NFL scouts ... The NFC East Examination continues here as John McMullen writes:

"Joe Looney certainly isn’t Frederick in his prime at center and Connor Williams has just been OK at left guard but the Cowboys have done a nice job in bringing in competition starting with fourth-round pick Tyler Biadasz, a star center at Wisconsin like Frederick once was. Also around to push things are 2019 third-round pick Connor McGovern and free-agent pickup Cam Erving.''

In total, the scouts put the Dallas line at No. 2 in the division. And the No. 1 team in the division in this department? They seem to like the Philadelphia Eagles there, which sets up a nice competition between a pair of nasty groups.

We've got our latest CowboysSI.com look at the O-line here, with the suggestion that the new regime will be pushing for the rookie to win a job. And here: Learn what the scouts think of the Big D O-line here  

