Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has yet to advance past the first two rounds of the playoffs through three seasons at the helm - but is his job at stake following Sunday's postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers? Owner Jerry Jones delivered the answer.

"I feel sick.''

The third season of Mike McCarthy's tenure as coach of the Dallas Cowboys came to a similar end as his second, with Dallas falling 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night inside Levi's Stadium. ... and those three words - "I feel sick'' were uttered by team owner Jerry Jones in a way that resonates.

Said Jerry after the game: "We're sick. Just sick. Sick ... Sickening. ... We’ve got a locker room full of sick players.”



Like last year, the Cowboys went 12-5 in the regular season and entered the postseason filled with hope ... but saw it come crushing down in part due to a lack of fourth-quarter execution.

Including the postseason, McCarthy is now 31-22 across three years in Dallas, rebounding well after a difficult 6-10 opening act - but the Cowboys, led by owner Jones, have higher expectations than strong regular seasons and premature playoff exits.

As such, is McCarthy's job in danger after a second consecutive season-ending loss to the 49ers?

For Jones, the answer is clear.

"No," Jones said. "No, no. Not at all."

Jones added that McCarthy's decision to stick with kicker Brett Maher after missing four extra points in the wildcard round was "exonerated" by his two made field goals in Santa Clara, even with another missed extra point added in.

With Sunday night's loss, McCarthy is now 0-4 in the playoffs against San Francisco, tied with ex Cowboys coach Tom Landry against the Los Angeles Rams for the most losses by one coach vs. a specific team.

Further, Dallas is now 27 years removed from its last appearance in the NFC Championship Game, a mark that only adds pressure as another season falls short.

And yet, no matter how frustrating - or "sickening," as Jones phrased it - the loss to San Francisco may be, the Cowboys are sticking with McCarthy ... hoping that next year, he can cure "the sick.''

