CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

'The Tag Is Your Friend': $123 Million Worth of Dak Advice

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Kirk Cousins showed that the franchise tag can "be a friend.'' That's the advice he's gave to Dak Prescott. And now Dak, the tag salary and the Dallas Cowboys are all going to have to be pals, in this together. For a year. Or two. Or ...

"I believe the franchise tag can be your friend,” Cousins said this offseason. “I don’t think it’s something to be disappointed with. I think it enables you to be well-compensated, and deservedly so, for the upcoming season. Then, I always say the cream will rise to the top. If you’re good enough, the cream’s going to rise to the top, and you’re going to get compensated the way you want to.''

Cousins would know. As the QB for Washington, he played under the franchise tag twice, in 2016 and again in 2017, before bolting for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency in 2018.

Once he got to the Vikings, he got a three-year, $84 million deal - and the whole package was fully-guaranteed. But for those two tagged years in Washington? Those were also fully-guaranteed, in the separate seasons, he made $20 mil and $24 mil simply by accepting the tag and not negotiating a new deal.

If Dak follows that same path? It starts now, with the Wednesday 3 p.m. CT deadline to newly negotiate having passed without change. So he gets the guaranteed $31.409 million for 2020.

"Grateful and blessed,'' reflected Dak on Wednesday.

And should he be tagged again in 2021? The CBA dictates that a twice-tagged player receive a 120-percent bump, meaning Prescott's second tag would pay him $37.7 million.

That's a two-year total of $69 million. Do the Cowboys want to tag him a third time? That would mean a $54 million salary in 2022, for a three-year total of $123 million.

So yes, you can imagine Dallas would've rather paid him $35 million APY (the five-year offer that was on the table that we reported also included more than $106 million guaranteed) than to pay him a tagged average of $34.5 million (for two years) and $41.11 million (for three years).

COO Stephen Jones recently told us, "Dak is the quarterback of our franchise now, and for many years to come. We’ve gotta get his contract - we’ve gotta get over that hurdle. But we’ll do it. It’ll ultimately get done.”

Stephen and the Cowboys might have the first part right. Dak is the franchise QB. But neither side did "ultimately get it done.'' A 1 p.m. Wednesday phone exchange between the front office and agent Todd France wasn't enough. Dak himself jumping into the talks wasn't, either.

And now the two sides trudge into Washington/Cousins Country, where words like 'trust'' and "faith'' and "eventual divorce'' become part of the speculation.

"My message to Dak,'' Cousins said, "when I saw him midseason last year (in a Vikings win at Dallas), was, ‘Hey, whatever happens, don’t be afraid of the tag. It can be your friend, and you can use it to your advantage.'”

The advice, now followed, is financially-sound. What no one can know, yet, is whether it's football-sound.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scandal? Crisis? Cowboys Vs. Washington Enters New Era

A Deep Dive Into An NFL Identity Crisis (With A Possible Scandal Tossed In): The Dallas Cowboys Rivalry With Washington Enters New Era

Richie Whitt

DAK TRACKER: No Deadline Deal; Does This Have To Mean Cowboys Divorce?

DAK TRACKER: Constantly Updated Dallas Cowboys Contract News Updates On QB Prescott Deadline Day - No Deal; Does This Have To Mean Cowboys Eventual Divorce?

Mike Fisher

'Grateful and Blessed': Dak Prescott Reacts No New Deadline Deal And To His Dallas Cowboys 1-Year Contract

'Grateful and Blessed': Dak Prescott Reacts No New Deadline Deal And To His Dallas Cowboys 1-Year Contract

Mike Fisher

No New Dak Deal: Prescott Will Play For 2020 Cowboys Under Tag

No New Dak Deal: As Contract Talks Stall At Deadline, Prescott Will Play For the 2020 Dallas Cowboys Under The $31.409 Million Tag

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Contracts: Why Dak Prescott Wants A 4-Year Deal (Or Fewer?)

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Why Dak Prescott Wants A 4-Year Deal - Or Fewer (With A Russell Wilson Ring To It)

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: It's D-Day For Dak

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: We've Got A $500B QB, A Washington Team Stripped Of It's Identity, And It's D-Day For Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

Breaking: Dallas Cowboys Have 'Open Communication' In Talks With QB Dak Prescott As Deadline Approaches

Breaking: Dallas Cowboys Have 'Open Communication' In Talks With QB Dak Prescott As Deadline Approaches

Mike Fisher

by

IndyCarTim

Cowboys Stand Pat With Dak? Why 'The Tag Is A Drag'

As The Negotiation Deadline Nears, Will The Dallas Cowboys Stand Pat With Dak Prescott? Here's Why 'The Tag Is A Drag'

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

How Many Cowboys Make NFC East All-Preseason Team Defense?

How Many Dallas Cowboys Make SI's NFC East All-Preseason Team: The Defense?

Mike Fisher

Source: Amid Negotiating Pessimism, the Cowboys & Prescott Taking A 'Wait-and-See' Approach

Source: Amid Negotiating Pessimism, the Dallas Cowboys & Dak Prescott Are Taking A 'Wait-and-See' Approach

Mike Fisher

by

Smoothie52