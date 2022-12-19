Tyron Smith 'is a Freakazoid!' Cowboys Rave About O-Lineman's Return

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith made his first start for the year against Jacksonville with the veteran simply happy to be back on the field.

The Dallas Cowboys surrendered a 17-point lead to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-34 in overtime at TIAA Stadium. But Sunday's loss wasn't all bad.

Future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith made his long-awaited return to the field - and did so in successful fashion.

After tearing his hamstring off the bone in late August, the rehabbed tackle got his first taste of action on Sunday. ... and did so playing a new position at right tackle. The institution at left tackle in this game played 54 of the offense’s 75 snaps. (Jason Peters played the other 21 snaps.)

"I was having too much of a good time," Smith said when asked about "pitch counts'' and the like. "It felt good to be back out there with the guys.''

Starting in the unfamiliar right tackle position, Smith went about his business with aplomb while lined up next to pal and fellow future HOF'er Zack Martin.

"I thought he did an awesome job," the right guard Martin said. "He’s a freakazoid. I mean he practiced for four days basically all year and went in there and played a new position and played it at a high level."

There is the matter of the loss, of course. ...

Said Tyron: "Obviously, we have a lot of things to clean up moving forward."

But he added, "You shake it off by moving to the next game, study, see what we need to do. Talk about it and just move on."

The Cowboys are playoff-bound despite the loss and now they "move on'' to face the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Christmas Eve, likely with rookie Tyler Smith holding the left tackle job and "Freakazoid'' Tyron continuing to ramp up on the other side.

