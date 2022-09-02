Skip to main content

Cowboys Visit: O-Lineman Jason Peters Taking Physical in Dallas, Meeting with Jerry Jones

The Cowboys have cap room to spend to help them win now. And conventional wisdom says the possible future Hall of Famer Peters helps them do that.
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters - despite 24 hours of hang-wringing and teeth-gnashing from Cowboys fans worried about the state of the club's offensive line (and maybe worried about the Joneses' ability to close the deal) - are still dealing with one another on Friday, one day after the nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman first made his Thursday appearance here at The Star.

Are the parties making progress toward a signing? 

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is here in Frisco today, undergoing a physical.

And yes, that is generally viewed as a positive sign.

Jones said he and Peters will be sitting down for another meeting at team HQ on Friday, and mythology notwithstanding, the 32-year history of Jones says he does indeed frequently close the deals he really wants to close.

In this case, Peters, even at age 40, is more than just a viable swing tackle in the wake of Tyron Smith's injury. A source here inside The Star suggests that Peters, the former Eagles standout who started 15 games for the Bears last year, could eventually factor in as the starting left tackle, meaning rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith - currently counted on as the starting left tackle (and the eventual heir to Tyron at the key spot) - might move back inside to left guard.

Money is always part of these discussions, but along with the earmarked-for-the-future mindset, the Cowboys have cap room to spend to help them win now. And conventional wisdom says the possible future Hall of Famer Peters helps them do that.

