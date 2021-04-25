WATCH: Cowboys Legend Jimmy Johnson Gets His HOF Gold Jacket

FRISCO - FRISCO -Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson didn’t always see eye-to-eye during their five years together in Dallas. But now their busts will do just that, for eternity, in Canton.

Coach Johnson's selection for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was announced in mid-January. Johnson, the head coach of two of the three Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl wins in the 90’s and the co-architect with owner Jones as the re-builders of "America's Team'' will have another HOF'er, Troy Aikman, acting as the presenter.

Broadcast partner on the NFL on Fox studio show,Terry Bradshaw will put the gold jacket on Johnson during the ceremony that should take place in the summer of 2021 in Canton, Ohio. And Michael Strahan and Jay Glazer, fellow members of the NFL on Fox broadcast team, will be involved as well.

And, of course, there must be a jacket.

And now Jimmy has that.

"The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches that have worked for me, all the great players they have played for me, they're the reason I'm here," a teary-eyed Johnson said during the Fox broadcast when the announcement was first made. "This is so special to me because when you've put in the work that we put in it's nice to know people appreciate it."

It’s special to Cowboys owner Jones, too, himself a Hall-of-Famer who of course, along with Johnson, built the 1990’s Cowboys before their 1994 breakup.

"We're so happy that the Hall of Fame has recognized Jimmy Johnson for what he is: a great coach,” Jones said in a statement. “ To Jimmy I say, ‘The stars were aligned and our dreams came true when we joined the Dallas Cowboys.' And on behalf of the Cowboys, and our fans all over the world, I say congratulations Jimmy. We're proud of you."

