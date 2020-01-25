CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

What Does Free Agent Cowboys D-Lineman Michael Bennett Do With All Of His Money?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Michael Bennett is a three-time Pro Bowler who is about to hit NFL free agency after having served as a "rental'' for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. He's talked of the idea of retirement, and if at age 34 he actually opts to leave the game, there's a good bet he'll be able to do so because he's so financially stable.

And what does he think is the secret to his financial stability?

“I keep my checks until the end of the season to make sure I don’t spend any money,'' Bennett said. "And then at the end of the season, I deposit it,”

Bennett, recorded earlier this year for an episode of the “Kneading Dough” podcast, was undrafted in 2009 and therefore didn't get the huge paycheck to start his career. Maybe his frugality is rooted there ... or maybe it comes from his childhood in Louisiana, when he said he worked odd jobs so he could help his family afford the basics.

“I had different jobs, and I used to save my money to buy me and my brother’s school clothes,” he said. “I worked at a water park, a grocery store and most of the time I was a lifeguard. I was a lifeguard for four years.”

Bennett said that rather than accepting his weekly paychecks via direct deposit, he likes to receive his NFL checks by hand, as that helps him be more aware of his money and the handling of it. He's made $60 million in career earnings so far ... With his next decision centering on whether he wants any more paychecks from the NFL.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak?

Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak Prescott?

Matthew Postins

by

Draftguy

Eli Retires Amid Giants QB-Minded Message To Cowboys Ex Garrett: 'You Have One Job'

Eli Manning is Retiring And The Giants Have a QB-Minded Message For Their Newly-Hired Cowboys Ex Jason Garrett: 'You Have One Job'

Mike Fisher

by

CapnComeback

'Change Is Good': Is Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Taking a Shot at Coach Garrett?

'Change Is Good': Is Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Taking a Shot at Departed Coach Jason Garrett?

Mike Fisher

A Moment in Patriots History When Tom Brady Was To Grow Up To Be ... the Cowboys' Jason Garrett

Looking Back On A Moment in Patriots History When Tom Brady Was To Grow Up To Be ... the Cowboys' Jason Garrett

Mike Fisher

Chicago Tribune Plan: Bears Should Sign Cowboys QB Dak Prescott As Trubisky Backup

The Chicago Tribune Has A Masterful Plan: The Bears Should Sign Cowboys QB Dak As Trubisky's Backup

Mike Fisher

by

Tina429

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: What's Up with Witten and The TE Spot?

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: What's Up with Jason Witten and The TE Spot?

Matthew Postins

Amari Cooper Seeks Info On New Cowboys Coach - from Odell Beckham Jr.

While Pro Bowler Amari Cooper Waits on New Contract, He Seeks Advice On New Cowboys Coach Adam Henry - Advice from Odell Beckham Jr.

Mike Fisher

by

Draftguy

Can Ezekiel Elliott Win Another Rushing Title With Cowboys Coach McCarthy?

Can Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Win Another Rushing Title With Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Retain Leon Lett, Add George Edwards to Defensive Coaching Staff

New Boss McCarthy and the Cowboys Retain Leon Lett, Add George Edwards to Defensive Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Meets Coach McCarthy: What 'Didn't Need To Be Said'

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Had A Brief Meeting With Coach Mike McCarthy: Here's What 'Didn't Need To Be Said'

Mike Fisher

by

DatmanKJ