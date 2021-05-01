Wrestling Champ Osa Odighizuwa Reveals Fit With Cowboys: NFL Draft

Dallas leaned heavily into its defensive needs, with Odighizuwa being the third defensive player taken in the first three rounds by the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys selected defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Odighizuwa was the third defensive player taken by the Cowboys, after linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Kelvin Joseph. Odighizuwa recorded 30 tackles and four sacks in his senior season at UCLA.

And he has accomplished something else: Before college, he was the top-ranked high school heavyweight wrestler in the nation. He was a three-time state champion in Oregon who finished his career with 131 consecutive victories.

“It helps me a lot just in terms of leverage and awareness because you get a good feeling and understanding of bodyweight and pressures and just feeling the shifts of bodyweight and knowing to fight pressure with pressure,'' he told the DFW media on Friday. "That is something that helps me a lot as a football player. And then just a tough mentality.”

The Cowboys knew the defense needed help and have dedicated all of their resources on the first two days of the NFL Draft to help fix the situation.

Here's what Odighizuwa had to say after getting the call from America's Team:

(On how to pronounce his first name)

“OH-suh oh-DIGGY-zoo-wuh”

(On his reaction to learning that the Cowboys had drafted him)

“I was extremely excited. Just overcome with joy. It is an amazing moment for me and my family, a moment I’ve been working for for the past 10 years. To be able to celebrate with the people that have always been here by my side is a dream.”

(On how much interaction he had with the Cowboys before the draft)

“I had about three interactions. At the Senior Bowl twice. They were one of the only teams that called me back to do another interview at the end of the Senior Bowl, and I met with a scout later on as well. Then I met with the d-line coach later on as well. I didn’t have too much contact with them, so this was a slight surprise, but looking back on it, I feel like they liked me a lot, and I feel like it’s a great fit.”

(On how he fits the Cowboys defense)

“I feel like this is a scheme that I will benefit from being in, and it is a scheme that let me use my tools and my skillset to the best of my abilities. They are a vertical attack, knock-back, reset the line of scrimmage, get up the field and be in the backfield, and that is the style that I like to play with as well. That is a great fit for me, and it is a defensive scheme that I can come in and thrive in.”

(On how much he leaned on his brother in the process)

“This is something that he has been through the exact same thing I’m going through right now, even down to the pick – he was picked one spot before me when he was drafted at 74 overall. He knows exactly what I’m going through right now. He is someone that I lean on a lot for advice, even since I’ve been at UCLA and in high school. I look around and I see people that don’t have that same guidance and example and advisor, so I am grateful to have him in my life immensely. I realize that how much of a blessing it is to have him as a resource and someone who is always there to call on for advice. Even with the agent process, he was helping me interview all the agents and asking all the right questions; giving me advice to start taking care of my body, and helping me avoid things that he went through so I can get to a place and be set up to be better than he is.”

(On whether his brother will give him a hard time about being picked one pick later than him)

“He might bring it up a little bit. We’re competitive in that way, but there are things he did that I didn’t do, and there are things I did that he hasn’t done.”

(On how his wrestling background has helped him as a football player)

(On the different techniques he played at UCLA)

“I played just about every position on the defensive line, and I feel like that versatility has helped me, one, realize that the fundamentals on the d-line doesn’t change no matter where you line up on the field. So, in the run game, just taking the same approach no matter where I’m at as far as striking my man and getting my hands in his chest and winning that battle; getting extended, locked out, and getting off blocks. That is something you can do no matter where you are lined up. Then rushing, just giving me a better understanding of pass rush and just the knowledge of an overall d-lineman and scheme. I feel like it is something that has helped me a lot.”

(On why he chose to play in 2020)

“I worked so hard in the offseason. All those days I was working I was praying that my enemies and my opponents were not doing the same. Just to be able to have the opportunity to get the work that I did when I was back home with my family in 2020 over quarantine was something I wanted to do and then obviously to help my draft stock as much as possible was the goal.”

(On what he needs to work on the most)

“I would say just developing better eye discipline and patience is what I am looking to work on and improve going to the NFL.”

(On whether he is healthy and ready to go for rookie minicamp)

“Yeah, I am excited to get started. This in-between period is probably one of the worst things for me. I’ve been working the whole time to prepare myself and be in the best shape possible, but I love to be at the facility where I am going to be playing at and get started as far as learning the plays and get going to work.”