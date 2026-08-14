A busy offseason has the Dallas Cowboys ready to face the 2026 campaign with renewed hope. Dallas had one of the top offenses in the NFL last season and returns all 11 starters.

Defensively, they were a mess one year ago and will go into the year with a completely overhauled unit. They also have a first-year defensive coordinator who is considered one of the hottest up-and-comers in the coaching world.

That's why Dallas is suddenly being mentioned as potential contenders. Of course, not everyone is buying in. Considering the team's past that's understandable and their history is exactly why Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has doubts.

Cowboys come in at No. 17 in PFT Power Rankings

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to take the snap at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florio released his 2026 preseason power rankings on Friday and hit the Cowboys with a brutal reality check while placing them at No. 17 overall. Florio said that the talk makes it sound like “Super Bowl or bust" for Jerry Jones and his franchise, adding that we have 30 years that suggest how that will go.

"If it’s once again “Super Bowl or bust,” the last 30 years tell us which way it will go," Florio wrote.

For what it's worth, the Cowboys were second in the NFC East in these rankings. They came in well behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who had the No. 8 spot. Florio has the New York Giants at No. 23 and the Washington Commanders at No. 26.

His primary question for the Eagles is how much the offense struggles without A.J. Brown. For the Giants, he believes this spot won't be the norm under John Harbaugh, but they need time to build. As for Washington, Florio says this will be a big year for the head coach and general manager, which is 100 percent true. The Commanders went 12-5 in 2024 and made the NFC championship game, but regressed in 2025 and were just 5-12.

Cowboys kick off the preseason on Saturday

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys will be in action on Saturday night as they play the Seattle Seahawks on the road. Their starters are not expected to play in that one, but it will still be a great opportunity for them to get some of their depth pieces experience in live game situations.

All eyes will be on the players fighting for a roster spot, but it will also be interesting to see how Christian Parker runs his defense.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —