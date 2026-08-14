3 Bold Predictions as Dallas Cowboys Face Seattle Seahawks in Preseason Week 1

Dallas Cowboys football will be back this weekend.

After a long, and busy, offseason, the Cowboys will play in their first exhibition game of the year. America's Team will hit the road to take on the defending world champs, the Seattle Seahawks in a Preseason Week 1 showdown.

Dallas isn't expected to play many of its starters, but that doesn't mean the game won't be worth tuning into, especially for diehard fans who want to see how the depth chart shakes out. For those who are interested to see how the backups perform, here's a look at three bold predictions for the Cowboys as they take on the Seahawks.

Malachi Lawrence records a sack early in the game

Dallas Cowboys OLB Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to rookies in Dallas, Caleb Downs and Jaishawn Barham have received most of the attention. One player being overlooked is 23rd overall pick Malachi Lawrence.

The primary reason Lawrence is being overlooked, is simply the depth on the edge. The Cowboys might not have an elite superstar, rushing the passer, but they have a pretty deep group and players such as Donovan Ezeiruaku and Marist Liufau have been making the splash plays during training camp practices.

On Saturday, look for Lawrence to remind everyone why the coaching staff was so excited to bring him in. He plays with plenty of physicality, which will be on full display against Seattle, which is why this first bold prediction includes him picking up a sack during the first quarter of the game.

A new name will enter the RB2 conversation

Dallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda carries the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden Blue and Phil Mafah are the most recognizable names behind Javonte Williams as the Cowboys look for their No. 2 running back. Both were Day 3 picks a year ago and were standouts during training camp and the preseason. During the regular season, neither contributed much at all.

Blue struggled to gain the trust of the coaching staff and Mafah spent most of the year on IR. This season, they've both seemed far more confident, but they don't have the spot locked up. For Blue, the main problem has been fumbling, which I recently wrote about being his potential Achilles heel.

That could open the door for Mafah, but he's not the only backup who can take advantage. Israel Abanikanda is a name to watch, and was said to be one of the more complete backs on the roster by Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com.

In this bold prediction, Abanikanda has a breakout performance with the Cowboys as the former New York Jets fifth-round pick makes a case for himself by rushing for more than 50 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Howell puts on a clinic

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas doesn't plan to use Dak Prescott during the preseason, which will put the spotlight on backup quarterbacks Sam Howell and Joe Milton. Those two will battle for the No. 2 spot and Howell enters the weekend as the presumed favorite. Look for that to remain the case as this bold prediction has Howell playing well in his Cowboys debut.

Howell can take advantage of primarily playing against backups, and the Seahawks are unlikely to do a whole lot of game planning for this one. That will allow him to show off his accuracy, leading to an impressive stat line that includes two touchdowns and no interceptions in this prediction.

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