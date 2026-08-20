Brian Schottenheimer Ends Oxnard Training Camp Side-by-Side With Players In Final Drill

Brian Schottenheimer wrapped up his second training camp in Oxnard as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and he ended it with a special gesture to the team.

Since taking over as head coach, Schotty has worked to build a family environment and brotherhood in the locker room, which means fighting side-by-side with your teammates every day. On Thursday afternoon, Schottenheimer practiced what he preaches and joined his players on the field.

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, rookie safety Caleb Downs jokingly "bullied" Schottenheimer until the head coach joined players on the sideline for the final gassers of their Oxnard stay.

Schottenheimer handled the challenge like a pro.

Brian Schottenheimer Ready For Battle

For the last conditioning period of camp in Oxnard, Caleb Downs bullied Brian Schottenheimer into joining them for the gassers pic.twitter.com/MEBaY7KFaO — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 20, 2026

It's great to see the Cowboys end training camp in Oxnard with a bonding moment like this, especially after what has been an impressive stay for the entire team. Downs has lived up to the hype during the first training camp of his NFL career, and Schottenheimer appears to have completely reshaped the locker room culture entering his second year leading the team.

Now, we just have to hope that what we've seen in Oxnard translates to the practice field when the team returns home, and that it ultimately leads to a bounce-back season and a return to the NFL playoffs.

Thursday marked the final training camp practice in Oxnard for the Cowboys, before the team heads to Glendale for a Week 2 preseason showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. The game is set for Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

After Saturday night's game, the Cowboys will return home to Frisco, Texas, for two special practices at The Star that will be open to the fans.

Festivities will include an Opening Ceremony, Post-Practice Tailgate & Drone Show, and a special fan appreciation night ahead of the preseason finale on Friday, August 28, against the New Orleans Saints.

Dallas Cowboys' Remaining Training Camp Schedule

A general view of the exterior of The Star in Frisco, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday, August 22 - PRESEASON GAME 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals: State Farm Stadium @ 10:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 25 - Opening Ceremony & Open Practice, Post-Practice Tailgate & Drone Show

Wednesday, August 26 - Cowboys Night & Open Practice

Friday, August 28 – PRESEASON GAME 3 vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: AT&T Stadium @ TBD

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —