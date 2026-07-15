Brian Schottenheimer Doesn't Mince Words About Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl Mindset

Once the dust of free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft settles, a Super Bowl season starts with belief in self and Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer checks that box.

Schottenheimer was a guest on "The Twins Take Podcast" recently and didn't mince words about his Super Bowl aspirations for the Cowboys in 2026.

“I make no qualms that that’s the goal," he said. "The Super Bowl next year is Feb. 14th, 2027. We plan on being there.”

But winning a Super Bowl isn't just about winning one for himself. He wants to see the payoff for the hard work his coaches put in, and for the punishment his players go through.

“I want to win it for the people under my leadership,” Schotty said. “I want to win it for Dak Prescott. I want to win it for CeeDee Lamb and Quinnen Williams, for your players that put in so much, you know, hard work and the sacrifice that goes into what we do."

"You know, from us as a coaching staff, it’s the hours; it’s the mental strain of game planning. But for the players, they put their bodies on the line."

Schottenheimer added that if he can accomplish the ultimate NFL goal, he plans on grabbing an extra ring for his late father, Marty Schottenheimer, who was never able to reach the mountaintop during his many years as a head coach.

“I’ve said this from the very beginning: When we get our Super Bowl rings, I’ll be getting an extra one for my dad,” he said.

How Cowboys can win the Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a long, long time since the Cowboys were in the Super Bowl, but fans already know the deal so no need to rehash how many years have gone by.

If the Cowboys want to break that drought, the offense needs to continue playing at a high level and the defense must drag itself out of the doldrums.

We firmly believe the Cowboys can get back to the playoffs after a two-year absence simply by putting up an average showing on the defensive side of the ball.

That said, it'll likely take more for a Super Bowl. Since 2013, all but two winners of the Big Game have sported a top-10 defense in the regular season.

The two outliers were the 2021 Los Angeles Rams and 2022 Kansas City Chiefs, who ranked 15th and 16th, respectively, during their Super Bowl seasons.

Going from a historically awful defense to a top-10 unit is not easy, especially with so many new players and a first-time coordinator at the helm, and there's a better chance than not that the Cowboys will fall short of that.

However, based on those Chiefs and Rams teams, there's at least a chance an average defense will be sufficient enough to get the Cowboys back to a place they have not been for far too long.