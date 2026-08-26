Caleb Downs Achieves Training Camp First in Play That Shows Cowboys' Defensive Improvement

The Dallas Cowboys have returned home after their training camp stint in Oxnard and first-round pick and safety Caleb Downs arrived in style.

We've now watched Downs at practice for about a month, and there has been plenty of good and some bad from the clips we see out of practice — and that's exactly what we expected to see. After all, as hyped as he is, we have to remember he's still a rookie and there are going to be growing pains early in his career.

What we hadn't seen from Downs prior to Tuesday night is an interception. Well, the rookie has now checked that box, and in spectacular fashion.

Downs notched his first interception of training camp on a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott, and he went full extension to make what was a phenomenal play to prevent a touchdown.

You love to see the hype from Downs and his teammates. That punt at the end wasn't bad, either.

Here's another angle of the play in a video that also showed more of the celebration.

The aforementioned Caleb Downs INT off of QB, Dak Prescott https://t.co/y7Mts4qt0L pic.twitter.com/TQ9MNN98YA — Landon Holifield ✭ (@TheLandoShow) August 26, 2026

Great communication

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs (13) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One underrated aspect of that clip is the communication we see. Downs passes off his original assignment to Jalen Thompson and the rookie stays with the play, reads and reacts to the throw.

Downs showed so many great traits in one clip, and it was also an encouraging rep for the Cowboys' defense, which has had no shortage of communication issues in recent years.

This is what we've seen so often from defensive coordinator Christian Parker's defense, both during training camp and the preseason, and it's one reason why the hype for the Cowboys' defense is warranted right now.

Will it carry over into the regular season, when the games matter the most? Time will tell, but there's at least positive signs this defense is moving in the right direction as 2026 approaches.

Caleb Downs' 2026 role

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, the Cowboys had Malik Hooker and Jalen Thompson as their starting safeties in the base, and Downs came in for the sub package when Otito Ogbonnia subbed out.

Downs is very obviously going to be the primary nickel corner in Dallas, but how they utilize him at safety remains to be seen.

We sure hope it's Downs getting those looks at safety when Dallas doesn't have a nickel on the field, but clearly that might not be the locked-in approach and instead it might be Hooker.

We don't love that at all, but even if Downs isn't the starting safety to begin the season, we would guess it won't be long before he moves into that role.

Putting that aside for now, the signs continue to point to Dallas having something special in Downs, and there is hope that this Christian Parker defense is legit.