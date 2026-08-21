Caleb Downs Shows Christian Parker Immitation is Sincerest Form of Flattery

The Dallas Cowboys are wrapping up their time in Oxnard, California, ahead of Week 2 of the NFL season, when the team makes the trip to Glendale for a clash with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

On Friday, the team will hold a private walkthrough before jetting off to Arizona. After the game, Dallas heads home to Frisco, where they will hold a handful of open practices for fans at The Star before hosting the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale.

But, before the team leaves Oxnard, there was some time for fun.

Promising first-round pick Caleb Downs convinced Brian Schottenheimer to join the team for gassers to end the practice session, but before that, he apparently had some fun with defensive coordinator Christian Parker at the team's rookie talent show.

Caleb Downs & Christian Parker Are A Perfect Match

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News revealed some inside information about the rookie talent show, where Downs paid some homage to his defensive coordinator.

While there is no video evidence, Hoyt said that Downs impersonated Parker during his performance. Let's hope that we can see video from the talent show in the future, because a good impression is always worth a watch.

It also highlights how strong of a bond Downs and Parker are building as they prepare to attack the season together. The respect between the two is incredibly mutual, and they have taken the time to give each other their flowers throughout the offseason program and training camp.

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Premium instincts," Parker said of Downs immediately after rookie minicamp. "You can tell his football intellect, the way he directs traffic out there, the way he reads and reacts, his brain is connected with his feet. It was constant. You're watching three years of film, and there's not a difference in the tape.

"He's constantly making the right decision, constantly down in the football, constantly making contact with it, constantly just in the right spot. It's just a smooth, smooth transition and smooth play.

Hopefully, the relationship between the two men will continue to blossom and pay off on the field during the season. If Downs can develop into the player that the team believes he will be when they selected him with the No. 11 overall pick, the team's defense is well on its way to a complete turnaround.

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