Why One Former NFL QB is 'Buying' Dallas Cowboys Hype

Every offseason brings some form of hope, but this year, it feels different with the Dallas Cowboys. Sure, they were 7-9-1 in their first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but they still boasted one of the top offenses in the NFL.

Knowing how far their offense can take them if they had some support, the Cowboys spent this offseason addressing their biggest concerns. They now enter the new year with a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker as well as a completely revamped defense.

The early returns have been impressive as the defense has been playing hard throughout the preseason. We still need to see this transition to the regular season, but former NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer says the hype is real.

Brian Hoyer is buying the Cowboys hype

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoyer appeared in First Things First and was asked for his thoughts on Dallas. He said they went out and addressed their biggest weakness, before saying their offense has no flaws, which can make them dangerous.

"To me, the biggest flaw of the Cowboys has been the weakness on the defense. Well, what did they do in the offseason? They addressed the defense. Obviously, they traded for Quinnen Williams last year, but they go out and get Rashan Gary," Hoyer said.

"You draft Caleb Downs, who I thought was probably the most pro-ready prospect in the draft last year. And you go and get Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson. So they made the improvements on the defense. And really, offensively, there's no flaws.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott takes the snap at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoyer also said that Dak Prescott will ultimately be judged for how far he takes his team, but added that he's as good at playing the position as anyone else in the NFL. Hoyer also believes the Cowboys will have the advantage in their division with the Eagles in a "transition" year after losing A.J. Brown and bringing in a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion.

"When it comes to being a leader, being a quarterback, throwing the football around, Dak is as good as any of them in the NFL. And so I'm all for the hype... And I think especially in that division, the Eagles are at a bit of a transition right now, right?"

Cowboys still can't look past the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion looks on during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Hoyer's comments, the Cowboys have a lot to prove, and they can't take the Eagles lightly. While Hoyer believes the offense could be slowed down at the beginning of the season with the coordinator change, the same can be said of Parker and the Dallas defense. The Eagles could also find a new spark under Mannion following a frustrating campaign with Kevin Patullo running the offense.

That said, the Cowboys have the pieces to make a run. Now, we just need to see them make good on all the hype.

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