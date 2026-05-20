CeeDee Lamb Has Hilarious Response To John Harbaugh’s Cowboys Comment

On Tuesday, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh gave the Dallas Cowboys some extra motivation for their upcoming meeting in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Harbaugh spoke at a town hall event to Giants fans, telling them he’s not concerned with the past. Instead, his focus is on the future, which starts by beating the Cowboys in Week 1. Of course, his choice of words was more attention-grabbing.

“All I care about is tomorrow’s practice. Because if tomorrow’s practice is the way it’s supposed to be, that’ll be one more step in the direction of being a good enough football team to kick the Cowboys’ ass," Harbaugh said via Darryl Slater of NJ.com.

CeeDee Lamb hilariously responded to Harbaugh’s assertion

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during pregame warmups before the game against the New York Giants. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

As expected, Harbaugh’s words caught the attention of Cowboys players, with CeeDee Lamb being the first to comment. He didn’t have a lot to say, but Lamb’s response makes it clear that he’s not sweating the Giants.

Lamb shared a story on Instagram of Harbaugh making those comments, and captioned it with “lol that’s cute.”

It’s easy to see why Lamb isn’t concerned about the Giants. In 12 career games against the NFC East rival, he has 71 receptions for 975 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers were hurt by their Week 18 meeting when Lamb had just one catch for four yards before Dallas turned to backups in the meaningless game.

When it counts, however, the Cowboys have been dominant in this series as of late. That included a 14-game winning streak with Dak Prescott as the starter, which was also snapped in the final week when Dallas wasn’t trying.

John Harbaugh’s record vs Cowboys

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Dallas has handled New York for the past decade, Harbaugh joins New York with an impressive record of his own against the Cowboys. During his career as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, Harbaugh faced the Cowboys five times and is 4-1.

He’s a well-respected coach who led the Ravens to a record of 180-113 in 18 seasons and was 13-11 in the playoffs. That includes one Super Bowl win, which happened following the 2012 season.

He’s expected to turn the Giants around, but until the franchise as a whole proves they can hang with Dallas, the Cowboys will still consider their claims “cute.”

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