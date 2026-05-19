Giants' John Harbaugh Gives Cowboys Bulletin Board Material For Season-Opener

Everybody loves a good old "bulletin board material" story and we have one for the Dallas Cowboys and it was birthed by comments made by New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh spoke to fans at a town hall event on Monday night and was asked about the Giants getting over the hump and competing against their division rivals in his first season as head coach.

Harbaugh said he doesn't care about what has happened in the past and is instead focused on improving the Giants so they can "kick the Cowboys' a**" come Week 1, when the two teams square off at MetLife Stadium.

“I’m going to be nice and politically correct. I could care less about what happened last year or the year before that or 10 years before that. Honestly, I don’t give a crap about any of it. Not one bit," Harbaugh began, according to Darryl Slater of NJ.com.

“All I care about is tomorrow’s practice. Because if tomorrow’s practice is the way it’s supposed to be, that’ll be one more step in the direction of being a good enough football team to kick the Cowboys’ ass," Harbaugh concluded.

Rest assured, this comment is going to get back to the Cowboys and will have them circling both matchups against the Giants on their 2026 calendar.

Giants' history against Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have historically dominated the Giants, so it's not hard to see why fans are wondering if Big Blue can finally turn things around against their division rival.

Since 1960, the Cowboys have emerged victorious in 78 of 127 regular-season matchups. If the Giants can hang their hat on anything, it's the 1-0 record against Dallas in the playoffs.

Things have been especially tough for New York against Dallas since 2017. In that span, the Cowboys have won a whopping 16 out of 18 games versus the Giants.

And both of New York's wins (Week 17 of 2020 and Week 18 of 2026) in that span came in meaningless regular-season finales when neither team was in playoff contention. Dak Prescott also didn't play in the 2020 matchup, and he didn't play a full game when the Giants beat Dallas to close out last season.

When it comes to Week 1 contests, the Cowboys have won seven out of their last eight versus New York, with the lone Giants victory coming in Dak Prescott's rookie campaign.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Giants have enjoyed more success against the Philadelphia Eagles since 2017, but not by much. Philly has won 15 out of the last 19 matchups against New York.

If Harbaugh truly wants to turn the page to a new chapter in Giants history following what has been a brutally bad stretch for the franchise, it starts with Big Blue finally exorcising it demons against the Cowboys and Eagles.

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