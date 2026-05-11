Dallas Cowboys Announce Opponent, Date & Time for Week 1 of 2026 NFL Season

With the official NFL schedule coming this week, the Dallas Cowboys have revealed when, where and against who their Week 1 contest will be.

The Cowboys announced that they will square off against the New York Giants on the road in Week 1, with the game set for Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7:20 p.m. CT. So, it's prime time for the Cowboys to start the season.

This is the second game we know about for the Cowboys this year. Of course, we know they will be playing on Thanksgiving, also.

The official schedule will drop on May 14, the NFL announced last week. Schedules for all 32 teams will be revealed on ESPN and the NFL Network, but each team will unveil its own schedule on social media, also.

The Cowboys were always likely to play a road game in Week 1 because of an Usher and Chris Brown concert taking place at AT&T Stadium that week.

Dallas will also be impacted by an Ed Sheeran concert in Week 7, so that's another potential road game. They could also play on Monday or Thursday that week, or have a bye.

Cowboys' strength of schedule

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the Cowboys are not going to have an easy road to make the postseason.

The Cowboys have the fourth-toughest schedule in the NFL going into the 2026 season, with only the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers having tougher slates.

Dallas' schedule is also the third-toughest in the NFC, and the most difficult in the NFC East.

Sharp does his strength of schedule rankings based on win totals from Vegas oddsmakers rather than utilizing the previous season's records because that metric doesn't factor in offseason changes.

The Cowboys will play home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

On the road, Dallas will square off against the Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Of those opponents, seven of them made the postseason in 2025, a list that includes the Jaguars, 49ers, Eagles, Texans, Rams, Seahawks and Packers.

All of those teams should be as good in 2026, and teams like the Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bucs, Giants and Commanders have a very real chance to be improved as well.

It won't be an easy road for Dallas to get back to the playoffs in 2026, but there's at least hope following a defensive overhaul.