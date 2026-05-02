CeeDee Lamb's Humble Response To Michael Irvin Shows Perfect Mentality Cowboys Need

Upon entering the NFL, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb took on quite the responsibility.

No, it wasn't just taking the mantle as the team's No. 1 receiver. He also took Michael Irvin's No. 88 at the suggestion of Jerry Jones after getting the legendary Cowboys wide receiver's blessing.

Irvin made sure to give Lamb a stern warning, though. The Hall of Famer let the young wide receiver know that there was a certain expectation that came with wearing the number because of everything Irvin accomplished with the Cowboys.

"If you wear 88, there's a whole lot that comes with that," Irvin said he told Lamb on The White House Pod. "Soon as you get it, you're going to raise the hope up of a whole Cowboys nation and it's a lot of pressure. If it's too much for you, we understand. You just wear the No. 2. I said, 'If you are not him, we will keep searching for the next.'"

"The next day he said, 'I'm going to wear it. I'm going to do it.' Now, go deliver, and he has delivered," Irvin said of Lamb.

CeeDee Lamb's humble response

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Lamb caught wind of Irvin's story and satisfaction with what Lamb has done over his impressive career, and while he was appreciative, Lamb was also very humble.

"Just being honest. I haven’t done anything yet," Lamb admitted. Grateful always, Appreciate u Mike for sharing, I need more. No Greed just hunger."

The star wide receiver couldn't have offered a better response.

Why Lamb's response was perfect

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There is no question that Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and his massive contract spells that out. He has made so many of the teams that passed on him in the 2020 draft regret doing so.

But not being satisfied with what he has done is going to push Lamb to continue to get better and better. That's exactly the kind of hunger great players need to sustain their success.

It's also an important mentality for the team as a whole. One thing Lamb hasn't accomplished is winning a Super Bowl and we know just how badly this franchise needs to break that decades-long drought.

We can confidently say that Lamb has represented the No. 88 well, but if he wants to fully deliver and forever cement himself as the next legendary player to wear the number, he's got to do two things: win a Super Bowl and have a Hall of Fame career.

Based on his response, it's safe to say he is very much striving for both of those things.