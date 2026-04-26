Cowboys NFL Draft Review: Immediate Starters, Sleepers & Long-Term Bets

The Dallas Cowboys added seven new players over the course of the 2026 NFL Draft, with most of them coming on defense, which was sorely needed after last season's debacle.

It was good to see Jerry Jones stick to the plan and not go off the rails at any point. Christian Parker's defense needed more "guys" and Jerry delivered them to him.

In our review of the seven-player class, which includes five defenders and two offensive players, we're pointing out the immediate starters, sleepers and long-term bets for Dallas.

Immediate starters

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

S Caleb Downs

Downs is the only draft pick we see in the starting lineup in Week 1, but it's not impossible to think there could be another.

Donovan Ezeiruaku is recovering from a hip labrum surgery and is expected to be 100% by training camp, but in the event there is an issue and that doesn't happen, Malachi Lawrence would be the next man up.

Jaishawn Barham could have two cracks at finding a starting role at some point with his ability to play linebacker and edge rusher, but we don't see him doing that immediately.

Sleepers

Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore and Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB Devin Moore, WR Anthony Smith

We liked the addition of Moore in the fourth round because the Cowboys needed more competition for Shavon Revel and DaRon Bland, neither of whom inspire a ton of confidence entering 2026.

We would obviously suggest that Revel is more vulnerable given Bland's enormous contract, but we truly don't believe Dallas will be messing around this year and we could see either one getting the heave-ho if they struggle.

If that happens, Moore could very well find himself in a starting role in Year 1. The Florida product has the right size, smarts and toughness to hang in the NFL, and the Cowboys aren't worried about his injury issues.

Smith is a burner who had a highly-productive final season at East Carolina after he surpassed 1,000 yards. He offers great size and returner and big-play ability, both down the field and after the catch from the short-to-intermediate areas.

All seventh-round picks have an uphill climb, but Smith isn't exactly facing stiff competition for a roster spot and a role on the bottom half of the depth chart.

Long-term bets

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OT Drew Shelton, DL LT Overton

We don't think the Cowboys are going to slide Tyler Smith over to left tackle this season and will instead give Tyler Guyton another shot. That means Shelton could get thrown into the mix as competition right away.

We don't think Shelton is going to win that job, but that's just fine because it'll allow him some more development. Even the rookie admitted there's things he needs to work on to reach his ceiling.

That said, the promise is there for a young lineman who is athletic and has shown good traits in pass protection. He could also play at guard, something head coach Brian Schottenheimer suggested..

Overton is another player who stands to benefit from not being thrown into the fire right away. We love his power and motor but believe he'd be better suited putting on some pounds and then making the switch to the interior full time rather than bouncing inside and out.

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