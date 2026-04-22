Jerry Jones Stokes Flames for Cowboys Drafting Jordyn Tyson in First Round

If you were hoping there's no way the Dallas Cowboys will spring for Jordyn Tyson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Jerry Jones has some news for you.

There has been no shortage of rumors and buzz connecting the Cowboys to Tyson in the first round, which at one point seemed unfathomable, even for Jerry Jones. That's because Dallas is in desperate need of as much help on defense as possible.

We've brushed those rumors off since they started to arise, but Jones did not shoot them down on Wednesday. Instead, he stoked the flames by citing the 2020 NFL Draft.

"That's alive and well. Given the right circumstances, you have to look at offense," Jones said, per Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

Of course, the 2020 NFL Draft saw the Cowboys take CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 pick after his slide. The pick was at least somewhat controversial because, like this year, Dallas needed defensive help.

We got our first hint a selection of Tyson might be a consideration after the Cowboys attended the Arizona State product's private workout recently.

Don't do it, Jerry!

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We really hope Jones is just creating some kind of smokescreen here because the Cowboys simply cannot afford to take Tyson. Leave it to Jerry Jones to make this kind of pick after saying the following about the defense after last season:

Not only would that prevent the Cowboys from getting a possible impact starter the team's defense desperately needs, but Tyson in and of himself is a risk due to his injury history.

"Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would've had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run," he said.

The only way the Cowboys could even come close to justifying a selection of Tyson at 12 or 20 is if the team is going to trade George Pickens, and even then we'd have an issue with it.

After all, the Cowboys could still address the position in the later rounds, and they have the option of adding a veteran wideout in free agency, also. There is no need to spend a valuable resource like a first-round pick on another (potential) top-notch receiver because, as we saw last season, an elite wide receiver duo isn't going to get the Cowboys over the hump and into the playoffs.

Is Pickens pushing Cowboys into Tyson's arms?

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earlier in the day, Schefter reported that Dallas and Pickens are not close on an extension.

“They're nowhere with George Pickens right now. Nowhere with George Pickens. They are not really talking about an extension. They're not close to an extension. They're not getting a deal done at this point in time,” Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up.

“He's on the franchise tag. That situation is just sitting out there. And the Cowboys are said to really like Jordyn Tyson. So it's just one more subplot in a draft filled with them entering Thursday night," Schefter added.

One has to wonder if that situation is pushing the Cowboys in Tyson's direction or if Dallas is really that in love with him.

Whatever the case may be, get ready for a face- palm moment on Thursday night, Cowboys fans.