Christian Parker’s Plan for LT Overton Sets Cowboys Rookie up for Success

Dallas Cowboys fourth-round pick LT Overton offers versatility coming out of Alabama.

Overton lined up at multiple spots with the Crimson Tide, playing both edge rusher and interior defensive line, which is no doubt valuable for any defense.

However, Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker has a specific plan in mind for Overton. At rookie minicamp on Friday, Parker said he envisions Overton playing inside, according to Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com.

Parker did also point to Overton's versatility, so it's likely he'll still line up in more than one spot.

"[Cowboys DL coach Marcus Dixon] has a good plan for him. Whether it's the three, the 4i, playing some five. We really see a versatile player. He plays a violent style, he uses his hands well, he plays with a good power base. He's been in different alignments already, so it's going to be even more comfortable for him here," Parker shared.

Christian Parker says he sees #Cowboys fourth-round pick LT Overton as a defensive tackle in his system:



"[Cowboys DL coach Marcus Dixon] has a good plan for him. Whether it's the three, the 4i, playing some five. We really see a versatile player. He plays a violent style, he… pic.twitter.com/1fYaQxwD38 — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) May 1, 2026

The right plan for LT Overton

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are multiple reasons why this is a good plan for the 6-foot-3, 274-pound defender.

For starters, Overton's athleticism isn't exactly a great fit for the outside. According to Kent Lee Platte, Overton scored a 2.47 out of 10 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) at EDGE.

However, when you take his measurables and apply them to the defensive tackle spot, it jumps to a 7.15. Power, not speed and explosiveness, is where Overton shines the most and that's perfect for what's needed on the inside.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com noted that Overton wins with "impressive power and a consistently rugged demeanor," which further points to his best spot being on the interior.

Another plus with having Overton on the inside is the fact that he prides himself on stopping the run, an area the Cowboys also had issues with last season, as evidenced by Dallas finishing with the No. 23 run defense in the NFL last season.

“Definitely my run-stopping ability. I’ve put my pride on that ever since I stepped on campus at Alabama," Overton said. "You’re not going to be able to rush the passer before you stop that run first. Not that just alone, but my power as well. I love getting guys off their feet and make them have to move.”

Overton's power could make him a real force against the run, and being on the inside will also help him thrive more as a pass-rusher because he'll be a bit less reliant on his athleticism, which isn't as important in that spot.

When you add it all up, the Cowboys are absolutely doing the right thing putting Overton at defensive tackle. Doing so puts him in the best possible position to succeed.