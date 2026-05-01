First Look at Christian Parker, Caleb Downs, Cowboys Draft Picks at Rookie Minicamp
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The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday and it was an opportunity to get our first look at the team's 2026 NFL Draft picks and undrafted free agents in uniform, as well as defensive coordinator Christian Parker in a practice setting.
The Cowboys announced before practice that six of their seven drafts have signed, with first-round pick Malachi Lawrence being the only one not to ink his rookie deal. He was still out on the field for the session, though.
Along with those signings, the Cowboys announced 11 undrafted free-agent deals, nine of which were reported right after the draft.
In what is our first look at the rookies in Cowboys threads, here's some photos from Day 1 of rookie minicamp, courtesy of the Cowboys' beat writers on the ground.
Christian Parker
The first thing you immediately notice is how active Parker is at practice. This is a coach who is going to be very hands on.
When asked about his scheme, Parker was understandably short on details.
“We’ll see," Parker said when asked if his defense will be similar to that of Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Parker wasn't sure who was going to wear the green dot but said there is still time to figure that out and he will "figure that out as we go" through the offseason.
Caleb Downs
Downs has been assigned the No. 18, which obviously isn't his No. 2, but there's a chance that isn't going to stick.
Cobie Durant is in possession of No. 2 currently, but ESPN's Todd Archer anticipates there will be a negotiation between the two for Downs' college digit.
“We’re going to see what happens. That’s the only thing I’m going to say about that," Downs said of getting No. 2, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Malachi Lawrence
Lawrence noted how he's going to be transitioning to more of an outside linebacker instead of the defensive end he was in college.
Thankfully, Lawrence has one of the best in the business in Brandon Jordan to help him learn.
"I'm just taking my game and evolving it with Coach BT Jordan. He was with the Broncos last year, and I believe they broke the sack record for the NFL," Lawrence said. "Just knowing that I get to work with a guy like him, it's going to be good."
Jaishawn Barham
Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com relayed that Parker noted the versatility Barham brings to the table with his ability play inside and outside.
However, Barham is going to start his NFL career working at MIKE linebacker.
"Christian Parker says Jaishawn Barsham has great versatility and will play both inside and outside, but he'll first begin at MIKE for the Cowboys," Walker reported.
Devin Moore
Moore begins his first rookie minicamp a his focus on cornerback, but it's possible he could branch out to safety, something former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus thinks is possible.
"I know it's somewhat of a projection, but you could see by the way the length and the way he moves and all that, hell, (Moore) might be one of your better corners," Broaddus said. "I just kind of saw when I watched him play, I was thinking, 'God, this guy might be a really good free safety that plays with range."
The Cowboys have question marks at both positions, so there may be more than one avenue for Moore to see the field this season.
LT Overton
Before rookie minicamp, Overton touched on his versatility, noting that he's able to play both inside and outside, something we learned about from scouting reports.
“Definitely the ability to play every position. Just that alone, I’ll be able to support from a wide-9 to a 0-tech. Any position that needs that, I’m there. I love that. The versatility part, I’m able to learn not only inside but outside. There’s much more to it, the quickness, steps, all of that.”
Overton also said he prides himself most on his ability to stop the run, which will come in handy for a Cowboys defense that wasn't good in that area last season.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.