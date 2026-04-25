With the No. 137 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton in the fourth round.

This is the sixth pick the Dallas Cowboys have made in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas is slated to make one more in the seventh round. The Cowboys took offensive tackle Drew Shelton and cornerback Devin Moore with their previous Day 3 picks.

The Cowboys needed edge rusher help entering the draft and they have now made two picks to address that need.

Here's more on Overton.

Why Cowboys drafted LT Overton

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys have now double-dipped at edge rusher, and Overton could slide inside, also, with his 6-foot-5, 278-pound frame. That offers another depth option after the Cowboys traded both Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas this offseason.

Overton shines with his power, toughness and length. He isn't going to speed by offensive linemen, but he possesses a great motor and can bully his way through.

Here's more on Overton, per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

"Overton is a slow-twitch end with impressive power and a consistently rugged demeanor. He has long arms and plays with the anchor/leverage that helps him secure his gap," Zierlein said. "However, he rarely gains early positional advantages and isn’t going to be a gap-shooter. He lacks range in pursuit and won’t threaten tackles to the corner with his get-off as an edge rusher. Overton’s play strength and leverage create power on the edge, but power won’t trump production. Adding mass and moving inside to 3-technique could be in his best interest."

Overton saw his sack production increase in each of the past two years, going from two sacks in 2024 to four in 2025. He also posted six tackles for loss last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Overton tallied grades of 64.8 in the pass-rush and 64.5 in run defense.

Cowboys' list of 2026 NFL Draft picks

Michigan defensive lineman Jaishawn Barham. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 11 (from Miami Dolphins): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23 (from Philadelphia Eagles): Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Edge Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Round 4, Pick 112: OT Drew Shelton, Penn State

Round 4, Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Eagles): CB Devin Moore, Florida

Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 7, Pick 218 (from Titans)

How to watch 2026 NFL Draft Day 3

The 2026 NFL Draft theater stage. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo and NFL+.

The NFL has institutued a new timing method for picks. This year, picks from Rounds 3-6 have just five minutes between them, and then the clock is shortened to four minutes in Round 7.

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