Cowboys, Buccaneers Considered Possible Trade Partners Ahead of NFL Deadline

There is no beating around the bush: the Dallas Cowboys have a problem at edge rusher.

Through five games, the Cowboys have only notched five sacks, with 2.5 of those sacks coming from their edge rushers. Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence each have one, and Donovan Ezeiruaku accounts for the half sack.

Dallas hasn't had a problem getting pressure, but rather finishing off pressure by actually sacking the quarterback. It's pretty clear the Cowboys just don't have enough at the position right now, which should have Dallas in the market for another trade.

And, based on what Jerry Jones has said repeatedly, chances are Dallas will be if this keeps up.

Cowboys, Bucs named possible trade partners

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) attempts to catch the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an article listing 15 trade candidates ahead of the deadline next month, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker names Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher YaYa Diaby as one of them.

He also believes the Cowboys are a team that makes sense for the 27-year-old if he becomes available.

"Possible Fits: Bears, 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles," Locker said.

"Long one of the reliable game-wreckers along Tampa Bay’s front, Diaby could be a sneaky trade target as a soon-to-be free agent," he adds. "If the Buccaneers are willing to listen on pieces, the 27-year-old pass-rusher figures to fetch solid capital in return for a Buccaneers team that looks on the precipice of at least a retooling."

Diaby is in the final year of his contract, and with the Bucs in a huge hole at 0-4, it's possible they would trade for former third-round pick at the deadline.

Should Cowboys trade for Diaby?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) rushes the line against Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaby is coming off a season in which he posted the second-most sacks of his career with seven, and it was the second time in his career he has posted seven or more.

However, Diaby is off to a slow start this season, as he hasn't taken the quarterback down once over five games. The Cowboys had a close look at Diaby in Week 5 and he wasn't impressive with the veteran edge rusher not posting a single pressure in the game.

The fact of the matter is, if the Cowboys do go after an edge rusher, they have to swing for the fences and get a proven producer.

While Diaby somewhat qualifies as that given his past production, he hasn't done enough lately to fully check that box. The Cowboys already have a guy they were banking on to return to his old form with Gary and we see how that's working out so far.

If the Cowboys are going to take a swing on Diaby, he's got to show some signs of life before they do. If he's still sitting with lackluster production at the deadline, Dallas should pass because they have enough of those kinds of players already.

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