NFL Insider Confirms Cowboys' Stance on Making Another Big Trade to Help Ailing Defense

The Dallas Cowboys are a wounded animal right now and change is desperately needed.

Despite being 2-3, the Cowboys are in a bad way. They just lost an ugly game to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their defense is awful and the offense has seen its fair share of struggles, too.

Especially when it comes to the defense, owner Jerry Jones has said time and time again that he is still open to making more moves, even after the Joey Porter Jr. trade.

One NFL insider revealed on Saturday that Jones is not messing around when he says that.

NFL insider confirms Cowboys trade stance

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks on the field before the game between Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic's Jonathan Jones is reporting that, according to one of his sources, the Cowboys are "going to turn over every stone in an attempt to get this thing fixed."

"They are running out of tradable resources to confront today’s problems," Jones added. "But I’m told that won’t prevent Jerry Jones from making some sort of move if he feels it necessary before the Nov. 10 deadline."

It's good to have confirmation that what Jones has said isn't just lip service to try and quell the frustrations of an aggravated fan base that was expecting a much better defense in 2026.

Another addition could help this defense, no doubt, but it does feel like the Cowboys are more than just one player away, and lackluster play isn't the only thing holding this unit back, as Christian Parker appears to be in way over his head, also.

What position could Cowboys target?

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller (40) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, we wouldn't be shocked to see a trade at any level of the defense.

The Cowboys have been inadequate at cornerback, edge rusher and along the interior of the defensive line, although they've already addressed corner.

Then, injuries at linebacker and safety could put those spots in play when the trade deadline comes. That said, Dallas figures to be healthier at both spots by Nov. 10, assuming DeMarvion Overshown, P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson return.

The top priority at the moment is easily edge rusher and we believe that's the spot Dallas will add to if we had to pick one.

There's some big names in that group, including Rashan Gary and Von Miller, but it has been woefully disappointing overall.

Despite tallying 76 pressures in five games, Dallas has taken down the quarterback just five times, and half of those sacks have come from edge rushers, including one from Gary, one from rookie Malachi Lawrence and 0.5 from Donovan Ezeiruaku.

The Cowboys have a finishing problem at edge rusher and need as close to an elite edge rusher as they can get. The problem is those top-tier or even second-tier guys are rarely available, so Dallas won't have an easy time getting one of them.

Again, we're very skeptical that one move is going to be enough to get this defense on track, but the Cowboys have to try something.

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