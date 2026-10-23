Cowboys & Jets Paired as Logical Trade Partners With Dallas' Need For Pass-Rush Juice

We're only six games into the 2026 campaign and it already feels like the Dallas Cowboys' season is on life support.

Not only has the defense been terrible despite a massive overhaul, but the offense has struggled badly the last few weeks, also, and that only makes the outlook for Dallas more bleak.

There is little hope for a turnaround, especially given the fact that head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker appear to be completely in over their heads.

But we don't anticipate owner Jerry Jones going down without a fight. As a result, we anticipate Dallas making a move at the trade deadline as a last-ditch effort to try and save the season.

Cowboys matched with Jets for potential trade

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Popper of The Athletic has listed his 50 trade candidates going into the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10 and among them is New York Jets edge rusher Will McDonald, who Popper believes could be a good fit for the Cowboys.

"The Jets have depth at edge rusher, and rookie David Bailey is emerging, though free-agent addition Joseph Ossai is now dealing with an ankle injury," Popper wrote.

"McDonald is a twitchy rusher with some diversity in his attack, including an inside spin move," he added.

Citing McDonald as a potential trade candidate makes sense for multiple reasons.

Popper pointed to the additions the Jets made at edge rusher this past offseason, with the team adding Joseph Ossai, David Bailey and Kingsley Enagbare, which has led to less snaps for the 2023 first-round pick. The Jets clearly have sufficient depth that will enable them to unload McDonald.

McDonald isn't attached to the current regime, either and only has one more year left on his contract after 2026. The Jets could also use more draft capital as they continue to go through their rebuild and McDonald could fetch a nice return from teams needing edge rusher help.

Should Cowboys trade for Will McDonald?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the sorry state of affairs in the Cowboys' edge rushers room, any player at the position with production would be welcomed.

Over six games, the Cowboys have gotten just 2.5 sack out of their edge rushers, which is well below expectations.

McDonald has two sacks in just 47% of snaps this season, which is nearly more than what the Cowboys' entire edge rushers room has combined.

McDonald has also shown he's capable of more. Over 32 games the past two years, McDonald has tallied 18.5 sacks, including a career-high 10.5 in 2024. He posted eight in 2025 despite his missing two games due to injury.

We would love to see the Cowboys add an elite edge rusher at the deadline because that's the kind of talent infusion this pathetic defense and pass-rush needs.

However, we know how difficult it is to acquire those guys and chances are there won't be one available. Knowing that, Dallas must settle for the next tier and McDonald qualifies as being included in that group.

If he can be had, Jones and the Cowboys should pull the trigger on a trade for McDonald, who can help them the rest of this season and next, at least.

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