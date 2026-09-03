Stunning Stat Shows Just How Much Cowboys Defense Has Changed

It’s hard to describe just how bad the Dallas Cowboys defense was in 2025. They were last in the league with 511 points surrendered and there was no true strength to lean on.

The Cowboys were last in pass defense, surrendering 4,276 yards through the air and second to last in touchdown passes given up with 35. They were 23rd in run defense, but that number is misleading. Their inability to stop the pass kept teams from running the ball and when it mattered most, they couldn’t stop the run. That’s why they were 31st in defensive rushing touchdowns, giving up 24.

As bad as those numbers sound, it still doesn’t do their struggles justice. That’s why the focus this offseason was on overhauling the defense and it’s stunning to take a step back and look at how different they will be in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys defense will be massively different in 2026

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas will have six new starters on defense this year, but their change goes well beyond that. As Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News shares, nearly half of the defensive snaps from defenders in 2025 were from players no longer with the team. Even more alarming, Donovan Wilson and Kenneth Murray took the most defensive snaps on the team last year and they’re not even on a roster to begin the 2026 season.

”How different is the Cowboys' defense this year? Well, 46.2% of snaps taken last year on defense are by players no longer on the roster,” Hoyt wrote.

“The top-two snap getters, Donovan Wilson (921) and Kenneth Murray (873), are both currently free agents.”

The new starters in Dallas include rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs, who will play in the nickel as well as at safety. He’s joined by EDGE Rashan Gary, linebacker Dee Winters, cornerback Cobie Durant, safety Jalen Thompson, and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

Dallas defensive philosophy change is just as important

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The personnel change will be huge for the Cowboys, especially since they truly needed an influx of talent. What’s going to be more important, however, is the shift in philosophy.

First-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker brings an entirely new approach and his teaching style seems to be making an impact. While we barely saw any starters during the preseason, the fundamentals were vastly improved.

In Week 1 of the preseason under Matt Eberflus in 2025, the Cowboys had 19 missed tackles. In Week 1 under Parker, they had zero.

Under Parker, even the reserves are playing with more focus, which is an excellent sign for what fans can expect when the starters take the field against the New York Giants to kick off the regular season.

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