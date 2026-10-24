Cowboys Matched With Titans For Potential Trade to Add to Injury-Plagued Position

One analyst believes the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are potential trade partners.

The idea comes from The Athletic's Daniel Popper, who tabbed 50 players he believes could be on the trade block ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

One of those players was Titans linebacker Cody Barton, who Popper sees as a fit with the Cowboys.

"Barton is in the second year of a three-year deal he signed with the Titans in 2025. He does not have any guaranteed money after this year, and the Titans would take on only a $1.72 million dead-money charge in 2027 if they traded him before the deadline," he said. "Barton is not a fast linebacker from sideline to sideline. But he is an instinctive coverage player."

With the Titans in the midst of yet another disappointing season as they continue to try and rebuild, Tennessee could sell off anything that isn't nailed down.

Barton might be one of those guys. He's 30 years old and doesn't figure to have much of a future in Nashville. He will also be on the final year of his contract in 2027 and Tennessee could end up cutting him, so trading him now makes even more sense.

Do the Cowboys need a linebacker?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes and no.

If the Cowboys can keep the trio of DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters and Jaishawn Barham healthy, they should be in good shape.

However, that has proven difficult over six games, as Overshown has missed five due to injury and Winters is now hurt with an Achilles issue and is expected to sit out at least one game.

If injuries continue to be an issue at the position, the Cowboys could very well explore a minor trade for a linebacker, which is what dealing for Barton would amount to.

Barton doesn't do anything at an elite level, but he's still a solid, starting-caliber linebacker who would be an adequate addition should the Cowboys have a need.

According to Pro Football Focus, Barton has respectable grades of 62.6 overall, 60.0 in run defense, 56.4 in tackling, 66.9 in the pass-rush and 61.7 in coverage.

When it comes to compensation, Barton will be cheap. He'll likely fetch no better than a fifth-round pick for Tennessee.

Linebacker certainly isn't at the top of the list of needs Dallas has with a little over two weeks left until the trade deadline, but as we know, things can change quickly in the NFL, and that's especially true at the linebacker position in Dallas, which has had a terrible run of bad luck when it comes to injuries.

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