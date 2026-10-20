Cowboys Offer Encouraging DeMarvion Overshown Injury Update

Injuries have been a problem for the Dallas Cowboys on defense this season and they saw another key player go down on Sunday. Dee Winters, who recorded an interception in the first half against the Green Bay Packers, suffered an Achilles sprain and is expected to miss time.

Winters had his best game of the season, earning a 90.9 overall grade from PFF, making the timing of his loss even more unfortunate. If there is any good news, though, it's the update Stephen Jones and Brian Schottenheimer gave on fellow linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

The former third-round pick out of Texas has been dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1, but is nearing a return. Jones said they have been cautious with Overshown's injury, but added that he could be back against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

“It’s just wanting to make sure. Those hamstrings can be tricky. Sometimes they take longer than you hope," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan according to Joseph Hoyt. “Unfortunately it’s not quite there yet, but we think he has a great chance to play this week.”

Brian Schottenheimer echoes stance on DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Schottenheimer also spoke on Overshown's status while meeting with reporters on Monday. He said that they "expect" Overshown to be back on the field on Monday Night Football.

#Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer says they “hope” and “expect” DeMarvion Overshown to be back this week for MNF vs the Philadelphia Eagles. — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) October 19, 2026

Overshown had seven tackles in the season opener before suffering his hamstring injury. He's struggled to stay on the field throughout his career, but was a difference-maker in 2024 when he was able to play in 13 games. That year, Overshown had 90 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and one interception. Right now, their defense is desperate for game-changers and Overshown has the chance to prove a much-needed spark.

Eagles dealing with injuries of their own

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts drops back to pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia is also navigating through several injuries. They were without two of their biggest stars on Sunday, with running back Saquon Barkley out with a hamstring injury and Jalen Hurts missing the game with blood clots in his lung.

There's a chance Barkley could play against the Cowboys, but Eagles expect Hurts to miss the remainder of the season. That means Tanner McKee will make his second start while former Cowboys Joe Milton III will be the QB2. Like Dallas, the Eagles enter this one 2-4 and somehow both are still in the mix for the NFC East title.

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