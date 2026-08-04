Cowboys' George Pickens Gets More Good News After Another Big WR Extension

After yet another wide receiver reportedly agreed to an extension on Tuesday afternoon, the price tag for George Pickens just went up again for the Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens and wide receiver Zay Flowers agreed to a four-year deal worth $140 million, with $108 million guaranteed.

That works out to $35 million per year. The annual average and total value of the deal is tied for fourth among wideouts, and the guaranteed money is tied for second at the position.

Flowers' extension is the second big wide receiver deal handed out recently. The other belonged to New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave, who inked a four-year deal worth up to $132 million.

What this means for George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10), receiver George Pickens (3) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Olave and Flowers have a better history of production, neither one has posted a 1,400-yard season like Pickens did during the 2025 campaign. So, it's fair to assume Pickens will command at least a similar deal, but he could command more.

Pickens himself has stated he expects to eventually get a deal that is at least around what other wideouts have gotten recently.

“Definitely something that the other guys are getting, you know what I mean, cause that’s all I can really look forward to. I can’t really ask for nothing too crazy, but just what I see. So definitely somewhere where the other guys are getting," Pickens said.

If Pickens is able to put together another season that even approaches what he did in 2025, he could command a new contract worth upwards of $40 million annually next year.

Of course, production isn't the only factor in that. Pickens must be on his best behavior throughout the course of the season and prove he is no longer the problem he was in Pittsburgh.

Pickens went through last season without any major issues, and he has looked locked-in early on in training camp.

Pickens' future with Cowboys on shaky ground

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The higher Pickens' price tag goes, the less likely he is to remain with the Cowboys long term, as Dallas can ill-afford to break the bank for two wide receivers, with CeeDee Lamb being the other big-money wide receiver contract on Dallas' books.

The Cowboys can utilize the franchise tag on Pickens once again in 2027, but chances are he won't be as amenable to that as he was this offseason if he can put together another big season, which could lead to a holdout.

At that point, the Cowboys would be faced with extending Pickens, dealing with the head ache of his holdout in the hopes he comes around, or trading him.

Chances are Dallas would opt for the third option.