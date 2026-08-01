Chris Olave's New Contract is Great News for Cowboys WR George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys have moved past the contract drama surrounding wide receiver George Pickens are ready to begin the 2026 season with him on the franchise tag.

Jerry Jones started training camp in Oxnard acknowledging that the Cowboys wants Pickens to be a part of the team's long-term plans, signalling the front office's desire to sign him to a new contract at some point next offseason.

Pickens made it clear he likes what Jones is putting down.

“Super excited. I’m always super happy when someone thinks highly of me, so shot out to Jerry," Pickens told reporters in Oxnard.

And after the latest wide receiver contract news that hit the NFL on Thursday, Pickens' excitement should be rising to even higher levels.

George Pickens' Next Contract Should Surpass Chris Olave's

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New Orleans Saints signed wide receiver Chris Olave to a four-year, $124 million contract on Thursday, making him the eighth-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Olave is a talented slot receiver coming off a career year in New Orleans, but it feels like a safe bet that Pickens' next contract -- whether that comes from Dallas or elsewhere -- will surpass this total and make him among the highest-paid wideouts in the NFL.

Despite Olave's career-best season in 2025, Pickens' year was even better. In his first year with the Cowboys, he finished with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, all while having a fellow WR1 alongside him in CeeDee Lamb.

Pickens and his agency will see Olave's contract numbers and should feel confident about what's to come on his inevitable new contract. The Cowboys and every other team in the NFL are not in a position to offer him anything less than what Olave is now set to make.

Of course, Cowboys fan have to face an obvious reality. Everything Jerry Jones says should be taken with a grain of salt.

Even though Olave's new deal is a sign of good things to come for Pickens, that doesn't mean the Cowboys will be the ones offering him the massive new contract he has shown he deserves. Dallas could elect to franchise tag Pickens again next offseason, but then what? The future becomes less clear.

The Cowboys would love to have both Pickens and Lamb leading their receiving corps for the foreseeable future, but actually making the financial decision to do so is a whole different story.

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