Cowboys Great Defends Giants' Jaxson Dart Amid Trump Controversy

The Dallas Cowboys' division rival, the New York Giants, have been embroiled in quite the controversy lately.

It all started last week when Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Trump at a rally in New York.

That caused quite the stir in and of itself, but edge rusher Abdul Carter's very public reaction to Dart introducing the president certainly made it a bigger deal.

"Thought this s*** was AI, what we doing man," Carter wrote on X.

Since all that went down, everyone from all walks of life have given their two cents on who is right, wrong, and everything else in between, including Cowboys great Dez Bryant.

Bryant took to X to defend Dart.

"I really don’t understand the hate Jaxon Dart got for introducing President Trump. Good or bad..if you support Trump or not..you're in a lose lose situation. Politics and religion are difficult for sports. Folks have the right to believe in whatever the fuck they want," he said.

"I don't know..I just live by a code," he added. "As long as it's not interfering with my s***..do whatever you want because you've got to take whatever you're on up with God. I'm too much of a sinner to be judgmental and political."

I really don’t understand the hate Jaxon Dart got for introducing President Trump. Good or bad..if you support Trump or not..you're in a lose lose situation. Politics and religion are difficult for sports. Folks have the right to believe in whatever the fuck they want.



I don't… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 30, 2026

Giants hash out their issues

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge rusher Abdul Carter. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since the controversy began, the Giants have held a team meeting to hash out their issues over Dart's appearance with Trump.

"You don't want to stand up and just try to dictate some terms as a coach," head coach John Harbaugh said. "You want to find out what the players think, you know? How the coaches and players feel about it, and really mainly the players because, as I told them, it's your team. ... And the players established amongst themselves how they wanted to approach these kind of things. It's part of the dialogue in our society, and they did a great job. I was proud of them."

Both Carter and Dart have also released public statements and it appears there's no hard feelings.

"I know Jaxson is a good dude. Like I said, I was drafted with this guy. I've known him for almost two years now, so I know what he represents, and I know that our goals align as a team," Carter told reporters on Friday. "Just because we have a disagreement on something doesn't mean that there is something more than that. It's just a disagreement, and we can talk about it as men, which we did, and move forward from it. That's my last time answering that."

"We just talked," Dart said. "Me and Abdul came here at the same time. We shared a lot of similar experiences. We've experienced adversity through a season and had to have each other's backs, and that's exactly what we continued to do today. Me and him are one of the closer guys on the team with each other, so we've had a lot of conversation and he's my brother. I know that I'm a brother to him and, at the end of the day, we want to be the best people and players for each other."

On the surface, it doesn't appear this will be a lingering issue or distraction for Dart, Carter and the Giants, who will meet the Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2026 season.