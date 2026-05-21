Recent History Shows Cowboys' 2026 Net Rest Differential Could Provide Big Boost

The Dallas Cowboys won't have it easy in 2026.

That's because the Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, and the fourth-toughest, to be exact. That's based on projected win totals from Vegas Oddsmakers for Dallas' 2026 opponents.

Dallas will also have to travel the fourth-most miles in the NFL and won't enjoy a bye until Week 14. Dallas had the option to take their bye after the long trip to Brazil in Week 3, but the team decided against that and the result is a late bye instead.

If there's one positive about the Cowboys' schedule, it's the rest advantage they have over their opponents.

According to ESPN's Brian Burke, the Cowboys have a +11 net rest differential over their 2026 opponents, which is tied for the third-biggest margin in the NFL this coming season and tied for the 21st-biggest margin in the league since 2002.

Why the rest differential matters

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This is a great omen for the Cowboys' season because Dallas had a lot of success in 2025 when holding a rest advantage over their opponent.

Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News crunched the numbers and revealed that Dallas was 4-1 in such contests, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, a game that saw Dallas score 26 points and miss two field goals.

Cowboys were 4-1 in games where they had a rest advantage last season (the Vikings just out-schemed the heck out of them).



They were 2-2 in rest disadvantage games last year. https://t.co/nLO2GvqL6Y — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) May 21, 2026

Sure, the Cowboys still missed the playoffs, but if Dallas can have the same success with the rest advantage in 2026, it'll go a long way toward helping Dallas get back to the postseason.

Why Cowboys' schedule is so difficult

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Despite having a second-place schedule, the Cowboys were dealt a terrible hand.

Dallas has to play contests against teams in one of the best divisions in the league, the NFC West. That division had three postseason teams in 2025, including the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

In all, the Cowboys will square off against seven 2025 playoff teams. They have the games against the Seahawks, 49ers and Rams, as well as contests versus the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

2026 missions are set 🚀



🎟️ Get @SeatGeek tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/eoYkEktfUh



📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 7pm CT on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/i9r7m8zi5j — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 14, 2026

The AFC South is typically a weak division, but even those games won't be easy. We already touched on Houston and Jacksonville being playoff teams last season and the Indianapolis Colts might have been a playoff team if not for the injury to Daniel Jones. The Tennessee Titans made a ton of additions and should be improved.

The NFC East might not be as weak as it was last season, either. The Eagles should be good again, and the New York Giants may get a bump from John Harbaugh and a more experienced Jaxson Dart, and the Washington Commanders will be better if Jayden Daniels can stay healthy.

If the Cowboys are able to have success in 2026, they will have earned every bit of it.