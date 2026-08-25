Cowboys' Jaydon Blue Doesn't Agree With Common Criticism of His Running Style

One of the negatives we have seen from Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue as he enters his second season in the NFL is a lack of physicality on some of his runs.

There is no doubt Blue has speed, but he's also got to be able to pound the rock between the tackles like we see fellow back Malik Davis do if he wants to fully secure Dallas' RB2 job. So far through a season-plus, that's one aspect of his game that Blue needs to improve.

Despite the common narrative surrounding his lack of physicality, Blue believes it isn't an issue for him and he actually prefers to run between the tackles.

"Yeah, I mean, of course my speed will stand out, but I think that I'm also a tough runner," he said to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "I can run between the tackles. And it might sound crazy, but I'd rather run between the tackles than run outside zone and stuff like that. I'm trying to perfect my game at every level, not just in the passing game."

Blue's second preseason game this year was much more encouraging than his first one.

Not only was Blue much more productive with 15 carries for 75 yards, good enough for five yards per carry, Blue also ran with more physicality than we saw in preseason Week 1.

Blue's progression with his overall game throughout the offseason has certainly been noticeable, including to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who said earlier in the offseason that the difference with Blue is "night and day."

The 2025 fifth-round pick admitted that the game is starting to slow down for him, and he has a better handle on the playbook, which has definitely helped him earn the trust of the coaching staff.

"Like I said [before], I went back and I looked at last year, looked at some things I could have done differently, and the game is coming a lot easier to me," Blue said. "That's me knowing this playbook like the back of my hand, and me being more comfortable in the system."

Given the fact that things are slowing down for him and he doesn't have to think as much, perhaps that will help Blue run with more physicality on a more consistent basis.

RB2 competition update

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (20) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Blue's strong showing in preseason Week 2, Davis had a more well-rounded performance and the common belief is that the veteran is now in the lead for the top backup job behind Javonte Williams.

The problem for Davis is that his receiving prowess is in question, and that's one of Blue's strengths. Even if Davis beats the second-year back out for the RB2 job, the Cowboys are going to find ways to include Blue's explosive skill set in the game plan.

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