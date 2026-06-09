Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer Details Jaydon Blue's Dramatic Growth

In the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys landed an explosive playmaker in Texas running back Jaydon Blue.

During his time with the Longhorns, he proved to have game-changing speed and was dangerous in both the running game and as a receiver out of the backfield. He finished his senior season with 730 rushing yards with eight touchdowns and added 368 yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Despite his talent, Blue struggled to see the field during his rookie season. Even with Miles Sanders suffering a knee injury early in the season, Blue was active for just five games and had 129 yards and a touchdown on 38 attempts. He was a non-factor in the passing game, with just one catch for five yards.

While the coaching staff did its best to keep a lid on things, rumors swirled that there were concerns over his work ethic and overall maturity. That allowed Malik Davis to surpass him on the depth chart and entering year two, he's a player I named among those with the most to prove.

Year two starting well for Jaydon Blue

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

During the offseason, head coach Brian Schottenheimer explained why the Cowboys didn't add much to the running back room. He said that there was plenty of talent with Blue, Davis, and 2025 seventh-round pick Phil Mafah. He also said he can see fullback Hunter Luepke getting more touches this year.

The head coach said these players were all promising but urged them to take advantage of this opportunity and step up their game. So far, it seems as though Blue is doing exactly that.

Schottenheimer spoke with the media Tuesday and said he's seen plenty of progress from Blue. He said he and the young running back shared an on-depth conversation following the conclusion of his rookie season and that Blue is now "night and day from where he was last year."

Jaydon Blue can be a home run hitter in this offense

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue rushes and breaks a tackle from New York Giants safety Raheem Layne. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dallas had a strong rushing attack in 2025, with Javonte Williams breaking out. Williams recorded 1,210 yards with 11 touchdowns and was an absolute bruiser.

He was a perfect fit for offensive coordinator Klayton Adams' preferred style of running, but there was a lack of field-stretching speed out of the backfield. Blue, who ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, could change that.

Blue would be the perfect lightning to Williams' thunder and if he earns the trust of the coaching staff, that could be a huge spark for an already dangerous offense.

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